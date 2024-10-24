Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Tacoma Police Deputy Chief Paul Junger placed on administrative leave

Oct 24, 2024, 2:53 PM | Updated: 2:57 pm

Image: Exterior of Tacoma Police Department Headquarters can be seen in a recent photo....

Exterior of Tacoma Police Department Headquarters can be seen in a recent photo. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KTTH staff's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ AND STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest.com

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) said Thursday afternoon that Deputy Chief Paul Junger has been placed on administrative leave.

A statement sent to “The Jason Rantz Show” on AM 770 KTTH confirmed TPD Chief Avery Moore made the move, “pending the results of an investigation into an allegation made against Junger.”

The statement explained that while it is a policy of the city of Tacoma to encourage its employees to report any allegations of improper actions by officers or employees of the city, because this is a personnel issue, what the city can release to the public is limited.

A full investigation into these allegations will be conducted and any resulting disciplinary action will be shared with the public, the release sent by the city concluded.

Moore himself was placed on administrative leave last month without explanation by City Manager Elizabeth Pauli.

About a week later, Pauli reinstated Moore and explained she placed Moore on leave to investigate potential personal use of an asset belonging to the city of Tacoma and subsequent statements made relating to the use of that asset. Pauli said she concluded counseling Moore and allowed him to return to duty.

While Moore was on leave, Junger served as the interim chief.

Earlier coverage: Tacoma Police Chief Moore returns to work after being placed on leave

Before arriving in Tacoma, Moore worked for 31 years with the Dallas Police Department (DPD).

Junger has served as the TPD’s deputy chief since May 2022. He also worked for the DPD before coming to the Pacific Northwest.

Listen to “The Jason Rantz Show” on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, InstagramYouTube and Facebook.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

