Folks it is time, Halloween celebrations are here and if you are looking to get in on the spooky season celebrations, there are tons of options. Seriously. If you have a favorite bar or club in Western Washington, odds are there is a Halloween-themed event going on.

Just to name some, the Magnuson Community Center is putting on the Magnuson Haunted House, Massive is throwing a Halloween Party, the Sunset Tavern is throwing a 60’s themed Halloween party and if EDM is your thing, the BOO Seattle 2-day music festival at the WaMu Theater might be for you. These are just some examples, here’s what else is going on:

Sunday is the West Seattle Harvest Fest. This annual event in West Seattle is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday with your family. There will be pie-eating contests, a chili cookoff, live music and more. Also, keep in mind the marching band and costume parade kicks off promptly at 11 a.m.

What better way to get the blood pumping than running away from scary things? The Run Scared race returns to Seattle’s Seward Park on Sunday, and features a 10K race, a 5K and a 2-mile run/walk. Also, according to the website, there will be a costume contest, hot apple cider, candy corn tasting bar, free kids dash, pre-race treasure hunt, photo booth and more. If you can’t make it in person, there’s a virtual version to run in your own neighborhood. Get more details on Run Scared 5K’s website.

In downtown Issaquah, it’s going to be a takeover of the walking dead. On Saturday, dress up like zombies and walk the streets of downtown Issaquah with the rest of the undead. There will be makeup stations to help you look your ghouliest, and you’ll also be taught a famous dance. Also, back by popular demand will be Stan’s $1 barbecue eyeballs (meatballs) and Chicago Pastrami’s bloody fingers (cheese sticks). The event is free and for all ages. Get more details on downtown Issaquah’s website.

Down in Puyallup, it’s the Washington State Horror Con. This event is running all weekend at the Washington State Fairgrounds. It’s got everything you can expect from a convention, panels, guest speakers, photo ops and lots more. The biggest guest of them all and one of the hosts of the events, is the Mistress of the Dark, Elvira. Other big-name guests from the “Scream” series, “Friday the 13th,” “Hocus Pocus,” “IT” and lots more are also on the list. Get details and tickets on Washington State Horror Con’s website.

Saturday at the Glacier West Garage Plus in Spanaway, there’s a Halloween Festival and car show. Make sure to come in costume so you can be a part of the costume contest and do some trick-or-treating while checking out decorated cars. There will also be a bouncy house, live music and tasty treats. This event is free and open for families.

Fall colors are on full display at the Fall Foliage Festival and plant sale at the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden in Federal Way. Garden tours, scavenger hunts for the kids, a food truck and tons of photo opportunities await you this Saturday and Sunday. Plus, pop-up vendors will be there selling the perfect plant or piece for your garden. Get details on Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden’s website.

It’s Dia de Muertos at the Seattle Center this weekend. Head downtown to enjoy music, educational presentations, dancing and plenty more. This free event is tomorrow and Sunday starting at 11 a.m. Get more details on the Seattle Center’s website.

Get out and enjoy yourself this weekend with all your favorite ghosts and ghouls and as always if you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let me know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.

