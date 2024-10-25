Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Collision on I-5 south near JBLM causes travel issues for commuters

Oct 25, 2024, 4:12 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm

Drivers traveling on I-5 south near Joint Base Lewis McChord saw significant delays during the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. All lanes were blocked for a crash near Thorne Lane. (Image courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation)

(Image courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Drivers traveling on I-5 south near Joint Base Lewis-McChord may see significant delays Friday afternoon.

All lanes were blocked for a crash near Thorne Lane, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported on X Friday. The collision was first reported at around 3:15 p.m.

The agency warned users that traffic was only getting by in the exit ramp.

“One lane of traffic is getting around the closure using the exit ramp,” a post published at 3:33 p.m. reads. “Use alternate routes until we’re able to clear the scene.” About 15 minutes later, WSDOT said the backup had reached five miles.

The WSDOT reported on X just before 4:10 p.m. that the vehicles involved in the collision were removed and all lanes were open. But it will take for traffic to clear and resume moving as normal.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

Collision on I-5 south near JBLM causes travel issues for commuters