Drivers traveling on I-5 south near Joint Base Lewis-McChord may see significant delays Friday afternoon.

All lanes were blocked for a crash near Thorne Lane, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported on X Friday. The collision was first reported at around 3:15 p.m.

The agency warned users that traffic was only getting by in the exit ramp.

“One lane of traffic is getting around the closure using the exit ramp,” a post published at 3:33 p.m. reads. “Use alternate routes until we’re able to clear the scene.” About 15 minutes later, WSDOT said the backup had reached five miles.

The WSDOT reported on X just before 4:10 p.m. that the vehicles involved in the collision were removed and all lanes were open. But it will take for traffic to clear and resume moving as normal.

