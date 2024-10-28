Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Why Washington shellfish appear pumpkin spice flavored

Oct 28, 2024, 2:15 PM | Updated: 5:14 pm

Photo: Some Washington shellfish appear to have orange spots following the bloom of naturally occur...

Some Washington razor clams appear to have orange spots following the bloom of naturally occurring dinoflagellate (plankton) Tripos spp. (Photo: Dick Storts via WDFW)

(Photo: Dick Storts via WDFW)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington shellfish look to have joined in the Halloween spirit after a plankton bloom sprouted orange spots on clams and oysters.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said in a Facebook post last week, it received reports of orange spots or stains in razor clams and oysters. The spots were found in clams along coastal beaches and oysters in Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor.

While the shellfish appears to be pumpkin spice flavored, or changing like the fall leaves, the orange spots are due to the bloom of naturally occurring dinoflagellate (plankton) Tripos spp., the WDFW stated. The bloom has been seen off the Washington Coast since early October.

Other news: Recall of frozen waffles, pancakes over possible listeria contamination reaches Washington

Photo: Packaged oysters with some orange coloration.

Packaged oysters with some orange coloration. (Photo courtesy of WDFW)

“This plankton is commonly found in water samples, though large blooms are less common,” the agency stated in its post. “In fact, the last time a large-scale bloom of Tripos spp. was found off the Washington Coast was in 1995!”

The department added that current ocean conditions have been favorable for plankton growth, although recent samples have shown “drastically decreased amounts of Tripos spp.”

According to the Ocean Biodiversity Information System’s website, “the dinoflagellate Tripos is globally widespread and as a (recognized) key indicator genus has the potential for being a marker for climate-based changes in the ocean.”

Fortunately, the WDFW said oysters and razor clams with orange coloring are safe to eat and there is no concern for shellfish health.

More from WDFW: Authorities advise ‘hazing’ to scare coyotes after Queen Anne dog attacked

The department said it is going to continue to monitor coastal waters for any changes in collaboration with the Olympic Region Harmful Algal Blooms Partnership (ORHAB).

As stated on ORHAB’s website, the partnership’s mission is to share information with local communities on the Olympic Peninsula and to empower tribes and state managers to make scientifically-based decisions about managing harmful algal bloom.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: A shell gas station clerk allegedly shot at a customer....

James Lynch

Seattle gas station clerk arrested after allegedly shooting at customer

A Seattle gas station clerk is facing charges after police said he opened fire on a customer following an argument over a container of ice.

2 hours ago

Photo: The Boeing logo is displayed in El Segundo, Calif., on Jan. 25, 2011....

KIRO Newsradio Staff with Wire Reports

Boeing, in need of cash, looking to raise up to approximately $19B in offering

Boeing is looking to raise up to approximately $19 billion in a stock offering as the aerospace giant faces liquidity issues and tries to raise cash.

3 hours ago

Photo: A Seattle Police Department vehicle....

Julia Dallas

Fugitive arrested by SPD after allegedly making threats at LGBTQ nightclub

A fugitive wanted in Colorado was arrested by Seattle police Sunday night after causing a scene in Capitol Hill.

5 hours ago

Photo: Some Washington shellfish appear to have orange spots following the bloom of naturally occur...

Julia Dallas

Why Washington shellfish appear pumpkin spice flavored

Some Washington shellfish appear to have orange spots following the bloom of naturally occurring dinoflagellate (plankton) Tripos spp.

6 hours ago

Costco salmon recalled...

Bill Kaczaraba

Costco distributed salmon product recalled due to potential Listeria

Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon sold in Costco has been recalled due to potential contamination with Listeria.

6 hours ago

Image: Nika Muhl of the Seattle Storm, left, and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever watch the actio...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Storm tops the WNBA as most valuable franchise

The Seattle Storm has become the most valuable franchise in the WNBA, reported by the Puget Sound Business Journal.

8 hours ago

Why Washington shellfish appear pumpkin spice flavored