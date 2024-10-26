Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Tiny home village shooting ends with suspect’s arrest

Oct 26, 2024, 12:12 PM

(Photo: Seattle Police Dept.)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


KIRO Newsradio

Seattle police arrested a 73-year-old convicted felon after they say he randomly fired shots at a tiny home village where he lived.

This was on Meyers Way South in Highland Park.

Staff at the village called 911 just after 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

They reported a man was shooting out of the window of his tiny home toward common areas of the village.

When a 23-year-old employee went to go check on him, police say he fired two more shots through the door.

Fortunately, the employee was not hurt.

As police arrived, other residents were trying to run away from the area.

Officers helped evacuate others from the village.

The suspect barricaded himself inside his tiny home.

Officers with the Seattle Police Hostage Negotiation Team arrived.

Seattle police obtained a search warrant and seized this nine-millimeter handgun and magazine, following a shooting at a tiny home village in south Seattle. (Photo: Seattle Police Dept.)

They were able to reach the suspect on his cell phone and started negotiating with him.

A police SWAT team also responded.

While officers were there, the suspect allegedly shot more rounds from his gun.

No officers were injured.

After a standoff that lasted for nearly two hours, members of the Hostage Negotiating Team persuaded the man to surrender.

Officers were able to take the man into custody.

Police say the man is a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

He was booked into King County Jail for Assault and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Police recovered ballistic evidence.

Officers also obtained a search warrant and found a nine-millimeter handgun and a magazine.

So far, it’s unclear why the man started shooting.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit have been assigned to the case.

