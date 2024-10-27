Close
Everett firefighter falls from balcony while battling house fire

Oct 27, 2024, 3:03 PM | Updated: 4:07 pm

An Everett firefighter was injured after falling from a 2nd-story balcony at this house fire Thursday. (Photo: Everett Fire Department)

BY TOM BROCK


An Everett firefighter fell from a second-story balcony while battling a house fire early Thursday morning.

Medics transported the firefighter to a hospital. Fortunately, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, stated the Everett Fire Department on X. The hospital released him a short time later.

The firefighter was part of a crew responding to a fire at an abandoned house on 26th Street, in north Everett’s Bayside neighborhood, about a block west of Broadway.

The fire broke out just before 12:40 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses reported to dispatchers flames were shooting approximately seven feet high on the backside of the house. When crews arrived, they found a boarded-up, two-and-a-half-story abandoned house on fire.

An Everett firefighter was injured while battling a blaze at the abandoned home. (Photo: Everett Fire Department)

Firefighters first took a defensive stance, working on putting out the fire from the outside.

Investigators said the flames appeared to have started on the exterior and then quickly spread into the eaves and the attic space.

Eventually, as fire crews gained control, they switched to an offensive approach. They were able to make their way inside to search for people and fight the fire from inside.

As those efforts continued, two firefighters made it to a second-story balcony. They were trying to remove a sheet of plywood when a railing collapsed.

One firefighter fell to the ground, approximately 12 to 15 feet.

Right away, his fellow crew members gave him medical attention and took him to Providence Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

Doctors checked him out and after several hours released him from the hospital. He is now at home with his family and recovering from his injuries.

In the meantime, at the scene of the fire, crews found no one inside the house. The fire was out by about 1:30 a.m.

So far, investigators have not determined what ignited the fire. The cause is under investigation by the Everett Fire Marshal’s Office.

In a statement released by the Everett Fire Department, Chief Dave DeMarco expressed his concern for the injured firefighter.

“Today, we faced a challenging moment when one of our firefighters fell from a second-story balcony while battling a house fire,” DeMarco said. “Our thoughts are firmly with him and his family during this difficult time.”

DeMarco also pointed to the incident as just one example of the challenges faced by first responders.

“This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers our firefighters confront daily,” he said. “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the crews who responded quickly and professionally to care for him. We stand united as a department, committed to supporting him and his family through his recovery.”

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin also released a statement, calling the firefighter’s injury a reminder of the risks first responders routinely take to keep our communities safe.

“I am so grateful that our team member is back at home recuperating, and I wish him a speedy recovery,” Franklin said. “I hold immense respect and appreciation for our brave first responders and their willingness to walk toward danger.”

The firefighters’ union, the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 46 also responded to the incident involving the injured firefighter.

It released the following statement:

“Today, we are reminded of the inherent dangers of our profession. Our members put their lives on the line every day, facing risks that are often unseen. The injuries sustained by our colleague highlight the unpredictable nature of our work. Despite these dangers, we remain dedicated to serving the Everett community with unwavering commitment and courage. Our thoughts are with our injured colleague and his family, and we are grateful for the support from the community.”

– Mike Morton, President, IAFF Local 46

Several other emergency response agencies assisted the Everett Fire Department with the fire, including the Marysville Fire District, Snohomish County Fire District Four and the Everett Police Department for traffic control.

