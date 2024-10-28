A 20-year-old pedestrian tragically lost his life in a crash on the Interstate 5 (I-5) express lanes in downtown Seattle late Sunday, the Washington State Patrol reported. The highway was closed for four hours.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. when the man from Adams County was walking along the left side of the northbound I-5 express lanes near the Seattle Convention Center. He stepped in front of a car driven by a 20-year-old woman from Oklahoma, who swerved and braked to avoid him. A 30-year-old man from Renton, driving the car behind her, swerved and struck both the pedestrian and the woman’s vehicle.

The Renton man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

