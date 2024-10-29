Grand Central Bakery is recalling some of its U-Bake frozen pie products and frozen pie dough throughout locations in both the Seattle and Portland areas.

The recalled products may contain eggs, but were not listed as an ingredient — posing a potential health hazard for those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs.

According to KIRO 7, the products have expiration dates between February 1, 2025 and April 20, 2025. The U-Bake products were sold between Aug. 1 and Oct. 20.

For Washington, the affected locations are in Burien (626 SW 152nd Street), Eastlake (198 E Blaine Street), Wallingford (1607 N 45th Street) and Wedgewood (7501 35th Avenue NE). The affected products are U-Bake Pie Crust, U-Bake Apple Pie, U-Bake Marionberry Pie and U-Bake Chicken Pot Pie.

According to Grand Central Bakery, no one has reported being sick.

Anyone with these affected products is asked to contact the Grand Central Bakery café support team through the website’s contact page.

This announcement comes after a series of other food-related recalls broke out, affecting the Pacific Northwest and other regions. Costco-carried and sold Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon has been recalled due to potential contamination with Listeria.

The product, which was recalled voluntarily, was distributed between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, elderly individuals and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. In pregnant women, Listeria infection can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This followed a significant recall of approximately 12 million pounds of meat and poultry products that occurred earlier this month. The Food Safety Inspection Service detected Listeria in a ready-to-eat chicken product. The recall covers all ready-to-eat meat and poultry items produced at the infected facility between June 19 and Oct. 8. Those items may have reached more than 120 stores in the state of Washington, according to a report from a federal agency.

The recall includes store brands from top retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Target, Amazon Fresh and Trader Joe’s as well as some well-known brands like Atkins, Boston Market, Dole, Fresh Express, Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s, Don Pancho’s, Bistro 28, Jenny Craig and El Monterey.

