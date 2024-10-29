Close
Vehicle reservations open for winter ferry travel

Oct 29, 2024

The MV Kittitas leaving Mukilteo, the ferry is part of Washington State Ferries. (Photo: @SounderBruce via Flickr Creative Commons)

BY BILL KACZARABA


As winter approaches, travelers planning to use Washington State Ferries (WSF) can now secure their vehicle reservations for the upcoming season. Starting Tuesday, reservations are available for the Anacortes/San Juan Islands and Port Townsend/Coupeville routes, ensuring a smoother travel experience during the colder months.

In an interview with KIRO Newsradio, WSF spokesperson Justin Fujioka emphasized the importance of making reservations.

“We highly recommend that people travel with a vehicle reservation,” Fujioka explained. “It’s not a ticket, but it saves your space on these routes ahead of time.”

He noted that while reservations generally guarantee a spot, unforeseen circumstances such as weather, crew shortages or vessel issues can still cause disruptions.

The reservation system, in place for about a decade, helps manage the flow of vehicles and reduces the likelihood of long wait times at terminals.

“We prioritize those reservation holders on a first-come, first-served basis, ahead of anybody waiting in standby,” Fujioka said.

This system is particularly crucial during the winter when weather-related cancellations are more common.

Fujioka also highlighted the differences in travel patterns between seasons.

“In the summertime, we tend to have more delays due to higher traffic volumes,” he said. “Winter typically sees fewer delays, but cancellations can happen any time of the year.”

Despite these challenges, the reservation system aims to provide a more predictable travel experience.

For those wondering about the cost, Fujioka clarified that vehicle reservations are free.

“They don’t cost anything,” he said. “The only fee is a no-show fee if you don’t show up for your reservation.”

This fee varies depending on the route and fare but is generally around $10.

The reservation process is structured to release spots in batches.

“We release 30% of vehicle space two months prior, another 30% two weeks prior and the final 30% two days prior to each specific sailing date,” Fujioka explained.

The remaining 10% is reserved for standby travelers. For the Port Townsend/Coupeville route, 80% of vehicle space is released two months in advance, with the remaining 20% for standby.

Travelers can make their reservations through the Washington State Ferries’ online virtual waiting room, designed to streamline the booking process.

As the state prepares for winter, securing a vehicle reservation can help ensure a smoother journey across Washington’s scenic waterways.

