Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Driver stabbed, another injured after road rage incident in downtown Seattle

Oct 29, 2024, 11:36 AM | Updated: 12:32 pm

A road rage incident in downtown Seattle Tuesday morning. (KIRO 7)...

A road rage incident in downtown Seattle Tuesday morning. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY CLARISSA COWLEY, KIRO 7 NEWS


MyNorthwest.com

Two people are hurt, one of whom was stabbed, after a road rage incident happened Tuesday morning in downtown Seattle, according to the city police department.

Detective Brian Pritchard with the department’s public affairs office said the incident happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Seneca Street and 2nd Avenue downtown. Officers were called to the incident and preliminary information found that two drivers got out of their cars and got into a fight in the intersection, blocking the road for a short time.

Crime blotter: 53 cars broken into outside UW in less than two hours

One driver had a baseball bat and the other had a knife, Pritchard said.

The driver with the bat was arrested after investigators found that they started the road rage incident.

A 47-year-old man who was stabbed was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is expected to be okay.

A 26-year-old man was also injured. He didn’t go to the hospital for treatment.

There were no further details regarding the incident at this time.

 

MyNorthwest News

Actress Teri Garr portrait, October 24, 1984 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Ge...

Bob Thomas, The Associated Press

Teri Garr, the offbeat comic actor of ‘Young Frankenstein’ and ‘Tootsie,’ has died

Teri Garr, the quirky comedy actor of such favorites as “Young Frankenstein” and “Tootsie,” has died. She was 79.

26 minutes ago

A road rage incident in downtown Seattle Tuesday morning. (KIRO 7)...

Clarissa Cowley, KIRO 7 News

Driver stabbed, another injured after road rage incident in downtown Seattle

Two people are hurt, one of whom was stabbed, after a road rage incident happened Tuesday morning in downtown Seattle, according to the city police department.

55 minutes ago

Photo: The MV Kittitas leaving Mukilteo, the ferry is part of Washington State Ferries....

Bill Kaczaraba

Vehicle reservations open for winter ferry travel

As winter approaches, travelers planning to use Washington State Ferries can now secure their vehicle reservations for the upcoming season.

2 hours ago

U-District car break-ins...

Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest and Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

53 cars broken into outside UW in less than two hours

Seattle police report that at least 53 cars were broken into in less than two hours early Monday morning right outside UW.

3 hours ago

Starbucks sign. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)...

Bill Kaczaraba

The CEO works remotely, but Starbucks employees need to be in the office 3 days a week come January

Starbucks has informed its corporate employees that they could get fired if they do not come back to the office three days a week.

4 hours ago

Steve Bannon appears in court in New York, Jan. 12, 2023. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP)...

Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Trump ally Steve Bannon is released after serving 4 months in prison

Longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon was released from prison early Tuesday, after serving a four-month sentence.

4 hours ago

Driver stabbed, another injured after road rage incident in downtown Seattle