Two people are hurt, one of whom was stabbed, after a road rage incident happened Tuesday morning in downtown Seattle, according to the city police department.

Detective Brian Pritchard with the department’s public affairs office said the incident happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Seneca Street and 2nd Avenue downtown. Officers were called to the incident and preliminary information found that two drivers got out of their cars and got into a fight in the intersection, blocking the road for a short time.

One driver had a baseball bat and the other had a knife, Pritchard said.

The driver with the bat was arrested after investigators found that they started the road rage incident.

A 47-year-old man who was stabbed was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is expected to be okay.

A 26-year-old man was also injured. He didn’t go to the hospital for treatment.

There were no further details regarding the incident at this time.