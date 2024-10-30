Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Owner faces devastating loss after his Tacoma BBQ food truck was stolen in broad daylight

Oct 30, 2024, 7:23 AM

stolen tacoma food truck...

Security footage of The Man BBQ food truck being stolen in Tacoma. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Tacoma business owner is forced to halt operations after his business, a food truck called The Man BBQ, was stolen in broad daylight while he was away on holiday.

“I was devastated,” Terry Hayes, the owner of the barbeque-themed food truck, told KIRO 7. “I feel like I take one step forward, I take two steps back.”

More local robberies: 2 totem poles stolen from tribe near Forks

According to surveillance footage, the thieves arrived in a white truck and were able to get inside Hayes’ vehicle and drive off within minutes. Hayes stated that the food truck cost approximately $50,000, alongside tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment inside.

“They’re probably going to give me the value of the truck and not the value of the equipment in the truck,” Hayes said, referencing the insurance claim he filed regarding the robbery. “I’m losing about $20,000 on average per month. It’s kind of depressing.”

The crime was also reported to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

More Tacoma news: Girl escapes attempted kidnapping in Tacoma, suspect on the loose

“I’m just sick about it because Terry does do a lot of good,” Betty Brown, a customer of The Man BBQ, told KIRO 7. “He helps the homeless people. He feeds all kinds of groups. It’s just a shame. It shouldn’t have to be like that.”

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

stolen tacoma food truck...

