CRIME BLOTTER

WSU Police investigating possible sexual assault incident on campus

Oct 30, 2024, 7:56 AM

wsu police sexual assault...

WSU sign in front of its campus. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington State University (WSU) Police are investigating a possible sexual assault that occurred on campus last week.

Last Monday, on Oct. 21 just after 8 p.m., a female student claimed someone grabbed her from behind and choked her while in the Beasely Coliseum parking lot. She lost consciousness and when she woke up, she was in the same spot.

More sexual assault cases: 2 men sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting passengers on flights to Seattle

“She regained consciousness and found herself at the same location where she was originally assaulted,” WSU Police said in an official statement. “She believes she may have been sexually assaulted. She did not see the subject, so no description is available.”

In response to the possible sexual assault incident, WSU Police is increasing patrols on campus.

More on WSU: 96-year-old WSU Press will not close, will become part of WSU Libraries

While rumors of a “serial rapist” in the Pullman/Moscow area linger among students and residents alike, they are not true, according to Chief of WSU Police Gary Jenkins.

“The rumors about a serial rapist or similar activity here locally are unfounded, at least as far as reporting to authorities,” Jenkins told KREM.

Anyone who may have information about this assault is asked to call WSU Police at (509) 335-8548.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

