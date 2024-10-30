As Kamala Harris was delivering her “final pitch” speech, again telling the country that she is a former prosecutor who grew up in a middle-class household, President Joe Biden was calling half the country “garbage.” Now, left-wing media outlets and pundits are trying to claim he didn’t say what he was recorded saying.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said to VotoLatino. “His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it is un-American.”

Biden was referring to a comedian’s joke at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally where he called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” Though it was a joke of a roast comic made hours before Trump even arrived at the venue, left-wing media seized on the comment to portray the former president as a racist. It was a bad faith move, but those involved have shown little regard for journalistic ethics as they label Trump a Nazi as a way to push Harris over the finish line.

But the same voices feigning outrage over an obvious joke are now claiming Biden didn’t call half the country “garbage” when he said, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

More from Jason Rantz: Progressives throw around ‘Nazi’ references in final desperate act to beat Donald Trump

How did left-wing media try to cover for Joe Biden calling half the country “garbage?”

Left-wing media voices worked hard to clean up Biden’s comments.

On MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the anchors read the quote and added an apostrophe to claim Biden was talking about the comedian’s joke. On CNN, analyst Franklin Leonard claimed Biden calling half the country “garbage” was just a misspeak due to his stutter. Politico’s Johnathan Lemire, who has been cheerleading Harris and attacking Trump on MSNBC so that he would be offered a job on MSNBC (which has just been reported), claimed Biden’s speech included an apostrophe around “supporter’s.” Far-left journalist John Harwood claimed the controversy around the comment is “garbage.”

CBS’s John Dickerson dismissed the “garbage” comment as part of “gaffes at the end of a campaign,” but then helped to cheerlead Harris’ final speech. In fact, he said it wouldn’t matter to voters because who would change their vote over an insult? It makes you wonder why left-wing news coverage has been so fixated on a comedian’s joke at a rally.

On ABC, Rachel Scott framed the controversy around Republicans “seizing” (a go-to word from left-wing journalists who want to imply Republicans are making a mountain over a molehill) on it.

“The White House says President Biden was referring to the comedian, but Republicans seizing on the President’s words, accusing him of calling Trump supporters garbage … Biden even taking to social media to clarify,” she reported in an effort to help Biden and Harris out.

Of course, Biden, Harris and Democratic Party officials — along with their media allies — do view Trump supporters as garbage. For 72 hours prior to Biden’s “garbage” comment, they were painting Trump and his supporters as Nazis.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz