Snohomish County authorities rescue man from submerged car

Nov 1, 2024, 2:39 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm

Snohomish County officials rescue man in water. (Photo: Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A man in his 70s was rescued by Snohomish County authorities Friday from a car that had been submerged in Lake Stevens.

At around 11 a.m., Snohomish County 911 received a report of a vehicle that had driven into Lake Stevens at the North Cove boat launch.

A Snohomish County Deputy and a Lake Stevens Police Officer, who were nearby, responded immediately. They arrived on the scene, entered the water, and pulled the victim to the dock.

(Photo: Snohomish County Fire and Rescue)

Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR) medics and divers arrived and began performing CPR while preparing the victim for transport. An SRFR swimmer also dove down to ensure there were no additional victims in the vehicle.

SRFR medics and EMTs were able to restore a pulse on the victim before transporting him to a local hospital. Authorities don’t know how or why the vehicle entered the water.

His current condition remains unknown.

