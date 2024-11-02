Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Remains of naval aviators killed in Washington state training flight to return home

Nov 2, 2024, 12:19 PM

This combination of undated photos released by the U.S. Navy shows left to right; Lt. Serena Wilema...

This combination of undated photos released by the U.S. Navy shows left to right; Lt. Serena Wileman, a Naval Aviator, and Lt. Commander Lyndsay Evans, a Naval Flight Officer. (U.S. Navy via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(U.S. Navy via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — The remains of two aviators who died when their jet crashed during a training flight in Washington state last month will return home from Dover Air Force base in the coming days, the Navy said.

The remains of Lt. Serena Wileman, a California native, were due to return on Monday, Whidbey Island Naval Air Station said. Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay Evans’ remains will return later during the week in a private affair in accordance with her family’s wishes.

The two died when their EA-18G Growler jet from the Electronic Attack Squadron, known as “Zappers,” crashed east of Mount Rainier on Oct. 15.

The crash occurred at about 6,000 feet (1,828 meters) in a remote, steep and heavily wooded area. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Evans, a naval flight officer from Palmdale, California, made history as part of a team of female pilots who conducted the first-ever all-female flyover of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023, to celebrate 50 years of women flying in the Navy.

The first female candidates entered the U.S. Navy flight school in 1973.

Wileman, a naval aviator, was commissioned in 2018 and joined the Zapper squadron on Washington state’s Whidbey Island in 2021. She earned the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Medal and a Combat Action Ribbon.

The EA-18G Growler is a variant of the F/A-18F Super Hornet and provides tactical jamming and electronic protection to U.S. forces and allies, according to Boeing, its manufacturer. The first Growler was delivered to Whidbey Island in 2008.

Politics

Associated Press

Georgia judge rejects GOP lawsuit trying to block counties from accepting hand-returned mail ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge on Saturday rejected a Republican lawsuit trying to block counties from opening election offices on Saturday and Sunday to let voters hand in their mail ballots in person. The lawsuit only named Fulton County, a Democratic stronghold that includes most of the city of Atlanta and is home to […]

2 hours ago

FILE - This image taken from video provided by Juliana Halvorson shows debris and damage from sever...

Associated Press

Biden declares major disaster area in southeast New Mexico due to historic flooding

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster area in southeast New Mexico after historic flooding killed two people and forced the rescue of more than 300 last month. The declaration announced Friday makes federal funding available to residents in Chaves County, where 5.78 inches (about 14.7 centimeters) of rain fell […]

3 hours ago

This combination of undated photos released by the U.S. Navy shows left to right; Lt. Serena Wilema...

Associated Press

Remains of naval aviators killed in Washington state training flight to return home

SEATTLE (AP) — The remains of two aviators who died when their jet crashed during a training flight in Washington state last month will return home from Dover Air Force base in the coming days, the Navy said. The remains of Lt. Serena Wileman, a California native, were due to return on Monday, Whidbey Island […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma small town police chief and entire police department resign with little explanation

The police chief and three officers that make up the entire four-person police department of the town of Geary, Oklahoma, and two of the town’s city council members have resigned with little explanation. Former Police Chief Alicia Ford did not address the specific reasons for the Thursday resignations, but wrote in a social media post […]

4 hours ago

Small business owner Michael Hooks works in the kitchen of his catering business in Erie, Pa. Frida...

Associated Press

Listen to business owners and voters in Erie, Pennsylvania. They could help decide the White House.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — It wasn’t much when he bought it, but Michael Hooks has made the old garage his own haven. And the city of Erie knows it. Half a dozen cars honk as they pass by one October afternoon, the people hanging out of car windows to wave hello at him. About a […]

7 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris greets the crowd after speaking during...

Associated Press

Harris slams House speaker for suggesting GOP would probably try to cut federal semiconductor aid

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kamala Harris on Saturday criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson for suggesting that Republicans would probably try to cut government subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing. “It is my plan and intention to continue to invest in American manufacturing,” the Democratic nominee told reporters in Milwaukee. Johnson later walked back his comments, indicating he only […]

8 hours ago

Remains of naval aviators killed in Washington state training flight to return home