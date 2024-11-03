Shooting near Puyallup leaves one dead, three injured

Deputies arrived at the intersection of 152nd St. E. and 66th Ave. E. and found the vehicle in the ditch.

“Another person called and said there was a vehicle that crashed into a ditch,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Sergeant Darren Moss Jr. said in a statement released on “X”.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, someone called 911 to report a shooting.

Authorities are trying to track down one or more suspects in a deadly shooting near Puyallup.

They say there was someone inside, a male who had been shot. His injuries were not life-threatening.

He was conscious and breathing. Medics transported him to the hospital where he was in serious condition.

Three others were apparently shot in the same incident. Deputies say three more young adults arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

One of those who arrived there, a 23-year-old man, died a short time later.

Back where the vehicle was found, officers conducted a search of the roadway and surrounding areas near the intersection where the vehicle had crashed.

“Deputies canvassed the area, but could not find the location of the shooting,” said Moss in his statement on “X”.

So far, investigators have no description of any suspects.

Detectives and deputies believe there was a party going on not too far away from where the vehicle crashed into the ditch.

They say it’s possible the shooting took place at the party.

Investigators are seeking help from the public as they work to identify possible suspects.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s department.

Or they can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or on the Crime Stoppers app or website, or one the Pierce County Sheriff’s app.