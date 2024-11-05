Snowfall forces early closure of Chinook Pass for the season

Travelers have one less option for cross-state travel with the seasonal closure of State Route (SR) 410 Chinook Pass over Mount Rainier.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) made the decision early Monday morning after two feet of snow fell over the weekend. With more snow in the forecast, it was deemed unsafe for use by maintenance crews and travelers with the heightened risk of avalanches. WSDOT issued a temporary closure on October 31.

Chinook Pass, at 5,430 feet, will remain closed between Crystal Mountain Boulevard (milepost 57) and Morse Creek (milepost 75), until after the winter snow melts in spring. Neighboring SR 123 Cayuse Pass, to the south, joins the seasonal closure between US 12 to the south and SR 410 to the north.

In 2023, WSDOT closed Chinook Pass on November 10. Typically, this seasonal closure is from mid-November to late May. One of the earliest closures in recent years was October 27, 2022. In 2020, WSDOT reopened Chinook Pass later than usual, on June 4.

Another cross-state highway will soon join SR 410 in closing for the winter season. SR 20, the North Cascades Highway near Mount Vernon shuts down during the same months between Newhalem Gate (milepost 121) and Early Winters Gate (milepost 178).

Like Chinook Pass, the North Cascades Highway often closes on short notice. The closure of these two highways leaves just two cross-state highways open throughout the winter — Stevens Pass-SR 2 and Snoqualmie Pass-Interstate 90 (I-90) — at mid-Cascade Mountain Range.

WSDOT urges drivers to frequently check mountain pass conditions on their website or through the WSDOT app, for up-to-date highway and weather conditions and closures. Visit the Mount Rainier National Park website for current conditions.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reminds cross-state travelers to be prepared for short-notice closures by packing an emergency kit in their vehicles. The kit should include a flashlight, batteries, blanket, snacks, water, gloves, boots and a first-aid kit.

Drivers should also load their cars with winter travel gear such as tire chains, an ice scraper/snowbrush, jumper cables and road flares. Travelers should also check their tires and make sure their chains fit before the first winter storm. Along with checking their tire pressure during cold weather.

Remember, tire shops and mechanics are busiest just before and during winter storms. However, you should get a vehicle winter maintenance check-up. Don’t wait to check your battery, belts, hoses, radiator, lights, brakes, heater/defroster and wipers. Also, keep your fuel tank full, don’t let it fall below half a tank on winter trips. Finally, program your radio for traffic reports and emergency messages (for WSDOT radio: 530 and 1610 AM). If you find yourself stranded, be safe, stay in your car, put on your flashers, call for help and wait until it arrives. You can see more winter preparedness tips on Take Winter By Storm’s website. Nate Conncors is a Transportation Reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

