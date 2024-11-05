Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH

Why are wait times for election results so long in Washington?

Nov 5, 2024, 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:31 am

Photo: The election process in Washington....

The election process in Washington. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Jackson Meyer's Profile Picture

BY JACKSON MEYER


Producer

Why does it take so long to find out who won a race on election night in Washington?

One of the biggest causes of suspicion amongst those who doubt the integrity of our elections is how long the ballot-counting process takes. Even if you have complete faith in the security of our elections, the long wait times can still be frustrating in Washington. What we used to call Election Day seems to have morphed into election week, or even on occasion, election month.

Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell assured voters the time it takes to tabulate votes has nothing to do with foul play. On the contrary, Fell said the vote counting takes as long as it does to ensure it is accurate.

More on Washington elections: Why do dead people keep getting ballots in Washington?

Do staff schedules contribute to long Election Day wait times in Washington?

Couldn’t Washington get results faster if election staff worked around the clock to tabulate votes?

Fell said one reason they stop processing votes after the first count on election night is because “we want to make sure that our teams are continuing to stay as sharp as they possibly can.”

“Our staff have worked a long day, and we found that if you have them work through the night and you try to do shift work, the quality of work can suffer,” he added. “And so, our goal is to make sure that we have timely results, but they also need to be accurate and highly accounted for.”

Fell noted there are a number of factors that are completely out of their control.

“One piece that we can’t control is on-time ballots due to postmarking, and so that’ll continue to be a sizable number of ballots that come back that we get the next morning, even if we were to be working through the night,” he said.

Rantz: Seattle Black bloc activists vow to ‘express our displeasure’ on the streets this Election Day

You can listen to the extensive two-part interview with Fell below:

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH

Washington Democrats...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Are Washington Democrats sabotaging their own candidate for a Seattle Socialist?

Washington Democrats are actively telling voters that the only Democrat in a House race is a Republican. Why? To help her Socialist opponent.

5 hours ago

Photo: The election process in Washington....

Jackson Meyer

Why are wait times for election results so long in Washington?

The election in Washington can be plagued by long wait times before we get results. Elections officials said there's a reason for that.

8 hours ago

Photo: A voter drops a ballot into a box in Seattle ahead of the Washington primary election on Tue...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Uncommitted voters could threaten Washington Democrats, help Republicans

Voter turnout in Washington is lower than it was in 2020. Why? It's possibly due to uncommitted voters, which may help Republicans.

9 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: FYI… Your 8 Year Old Child Does NOT Care Who is President!

Jason Rantz and Jake Skorheim talk about two things that don’t mix: children and politics. Like, do you really need to sit your 6-year-old down and tell them how bad it’s gonna be if Trump wins? Let kids be kids. They’ll be miserable just like us when they grow up. Enjoy a new Double Shot.☕️ […]

21 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Was This Another Hate Crime Hoax or Did it Really Happen?

Jason Rantz feels like there is something off with the story of the Washington State House candidate who claims that he was assaulted while putting up campaign signs. Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen to podcast

22 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: How Many Ballot Does One Person Need?

A Bellevue woman had 16 ballots from many different people mailed to her apartment. How does this happen, and what does this mean about the voting process. Watch Jason Rantz break it down. Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen […]

23 hours ago

Why are wait times for election results so long in Washington?