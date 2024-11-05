Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

UNCATEGORIZED

Boeing factory workers vote to accept contract and end more than 7-week strike

Nov 4, 2024, 9:08 PM | Updated: 10:06 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Unionized machinists at Boeing voted Monday to accept a contract offer and end their strike after more than seven weeks, clearing the way for the aerospace giant to resume production of its bestselling airliner and generate much-needed cash.

Leaders of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers district in Seattle said 59% of members who cast ballots agreed to approve the company’s fourth formal offer and the third put to a vote. The deal includes pay raises of 38% over four years, and ratification and productivity bonuses.

However, Boeing refused to meet strikers’ demand to restore a company pension plan that was frozen nearly a decade ago.

The contract’s ratification on the eve of Election Day clears the way for a major U.S. manufacturer and government contractor to restart Pacific Northwest assembly lines that the factory workers’ walkout have idled for 53 days.

According to the union, the 33,000 workers it represents can return to work as soon as Wednesday or as late as Nov. 12. Boeing’s CEO has said it might take “a couple of weeks” to resume production in part because some could need retraining.

___

Koenig reported from Dallas. Associated Press writer Hannah Schoenbaum contributed from Salt Lake City.

Uncategorized

Associated Press

Boeing factory workers vote to accept contract and end more than 7-week strike

SEATTLE (AP) — Unionized machinists at Boeing voted Monday to accept a contract offer and end their strike after more than seven weeks, clearing the way for the aerospace giant to resume production of its bestselling airliner and generate much-needed cash. Leaders of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers district in Seattle said […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Washington governor OKs massive new wind farm and urges swift turbine approvals

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved a revised plan for a massive proposed wind farm after he rejected a sharply slimmed-down version earlier this year. Inslee urged permitting officials to work quickly to allow the construction of as many Horse Heaven Wind Farm turbines as possible, The Seattle Times reported. Washington […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

15-year-old boy charged in shooting deaths of parents, 3 siblings in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy accused of killing his parents and three of his siblings this week east of Seattle tried to pin the slayings on his younger brother, but a sister who survived after playing dead escaped to a neighbor’s house and told police who really carried out the shootings, authorities said in […]

11 days ago

Associated Press

No end for Boeing labor strike as workers reject latest contract proposal

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing factory workers voted against the company’s latest contract offer and remain on the picket lines six weeks into a strike that has stopped production of the aerospace giant’s bestselling jetliners. Local union leaders in Seattle said 64% of members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers who cast ballots […]

12 days ago

Union machinist Terry Muriekes waves a Halloween-decorated strike sign by Boeing's Everett, Wash., ...

Associated Press

Boeing is expected to report a big Q3 loss, then wait for results of vote by striking workers

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Wednesday is shaping up as one of the most significant days in a volatile year for Boeing, which is expected to report a huge third-quarter loss, introduce its new CEO on his first earnings call, and learn if machinists will end a strike that has crippled the company’s aircraft production for […]

13 days ago

Associated Press

5 dead in shooting at Washington state home with teen in custody, police say

FALL CITY, WASH. (AP) — Law enforcement officials found five people killed in a shooting inside a home southeast of Seattle on Monday morning and took a teenager into custody, police said. Multiple people called 911 around 5 a.m. to report a shooting in Fall City, Washington, King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Mellis said […]

14 days ago

Boeing factory workers vote to accept contract and end more than 7-week strike