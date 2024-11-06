It is now the day after the election and all over the country people are either celebrating or coming to terms with the fact that Donald Trump will be president again. KIRO Newsradio got reactions from Washington voters on both political sides.

The majority of people KIRO Newsradio spoke with had no interest in talking politics. Those who were willing to talk about the election were split down the middle with either sadness or elation.

“I don’t know,” Lui Thompkins shared. “It’s just scary to see what’s going to happen in the future. I just feel for all the people who aren’t going to have rights to certain things such as abortion rights.”

Locals excited about America’s future with Trump as president

However, Patrick Hartness had a different outlook.

“I think it’s gonna be more productive,” he said. “The economy is gonna be better. They’re gonna bring more money back to the United States, illegal drugs and everything like that. Hopefully, that gets shut down. People stop dying.”

Ali Haider is also looking forward to a change of direction.

“I’m excited, not just because Trump won, but because of the direction the country decided to take,” he explained. “He not only won the electoral vote, but he also took the popular vote.”

“It just puts everybody that I know, everybody that voted for him, me myself, in a good mood that we’re not going towards where we were being pushed to go,” Haider added.

Others shared negative opinions of Trump.

“I think America showed us, once again, what it actually is,” Sammy said. “It’s impossible for a reasonable person to not look at the behavior of Donald Trump and not conclude that he is a fascist and doesn’t seem to matter.”

Washington voters worried about what’s to come with Trump presidency

Dustin Poole noted the impact on other countries.

“I’m afraid about Ukraine,” he said. “I’m worried about the status of NATO. I’m worried about the economy and I’m worried about people’s rights, especially abortion.”

Meanwhile, Haider said he doesn’t think people should be worried.

“I understand where they’re coming from, I don’t agree with their fear or their anger or their sadness, I think it’s all gonna be OK,” he said.

Thompkins, while hesitant, remained hopeful.

“I’m nervous, but it’s only four years,” he said. “He can’t go again after that, so just gotta hope that another Democrat can come in and fix everything.”

Voter Celeste Franklin was also optimistic.

“He is temporary,” she said. “He’s a monster, but he won’t be here forever in two years. There’s a midterm election, and love wins in the long run.”

Regardless of political affiliation, the common sentiment on both sides was that society must find a way to move forward together.

