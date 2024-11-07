Close
Biden delivers remarks following Trump’s victory over Harris

Nov 7, 2024, 10:56 AM

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo/Susan Walsh, AP)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


President Joe Biden delivered remarks to the nation Thursday in what was his first appearance on camera following Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Kamala Harris.

“In a democracy, the will of the people always prevails,” he said near the beginning.

Biden said he had spoken with Trump and assured him that he would direct his administration to ensure a “peaceful and orderly transition,” because that’s what the people deserve. Biden was subtly nodding to how Trump, in 2020, refused to accept he lost the election. Trump was reelected this week.

Biden spoke from the Rose Garden at the White House after Democrat Kamala Harris lost this week to Donald Trump, speaking to his supporters and Americans.

The president reiterated that the U.S. election system “is honest, it is fair, and it is transparent. And it can be trusted, win or lose.”

He closed by saying that defeat doesn’t mean one is defeated.

“America endures,” he said. “We’re going to be ok, but we need to stay engaged.”

 

