With what felt like an extended Halloween over, the focus of weekend fun has shifted to autumn, with a multitude of fall activities in Western Washington. For those like myself who love the holiday season, you can begin your celebrations!

At Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park this weekend is the Best of the Northwest Arts and Crafts show. According to the event’s website, this show features 116 artists as well as wine, food trucks and your chance to vote on your favorite artwork. There will also be a special exhibit from the Women Painters of Washington. This will be perfect for early holiday shopping! Get details and tickets on Northwest Art Alliance’s website.

Speaking of art, it is the second Friday of the month, and that means the Belltown Art Walk is on. This goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and you can get details and a detailed map on Belltown Art Walk’s website.

At the Seattle Convention Center this weekend it is GeekGirlCon. The event’s website says “We celebrate and honor the legacies of under-represented groups in science, technology, comics, arts, literature, gameplay and game design.” There will be all the usual convention programming, including panels, vendors, cosplay, gaming and a DIY science center that will have scientists and educators to help you learn. Get tickets and details on GeekGirlCon’s website. A note, the website for this event does say that wearing a mask IS required.

At the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe this weekend it’s a mashup that fits the vibe of this first week of November perfectly. It’s the Oddmall Creepsmas Art Craft and Gift show. You’ll be able to see a ton of vendors selling a wide variety of items, whether it be goodies for planning ahead for Halloween next year or something unique to put under the tree. There will also be a circus sideshow with juggling and yo-yo-ing, as well as performances from the Witches of Skagit. There will also be some LARPing for you to sharpen your sword skills. This is a one-of-a-kind event you won’t want to miss. This is going down on Saturday and Sunday and you can get more details on Oddmall’s website.

Want to learn more about Vikings, and not the ones from Minnesota? You’ll want to head to Tacoma to the Norden Lodge #2, where you will learn about vikings, enjoy crafts and music and you can even try a meatball sundae. Get details on Norden Lodge #2’s website.

Maybe you are in need of a drink after election week, up in Snohomish at the Thomas Family Farm, you can check out the Snohomish Brewfest. The event website calls this the most impactful fundraiser for the Snohomish Senior Center, with 100% of the proceeds going to support. There will be plenty of local craft breweries, wineries, distillers and cideries. Music and food will be on location as well. Get tickets and details on Snohomish Brewfest’s website.

Kick off your holiday season with the Seattle Latvian Christmas Bazaar. This is Saturday and Sunday at the Latvian Community Center in Northgate. Here you will find handcrafted Latvian goods, crafts, books, toys and food. Additional details can be found on the Latvian Association of the State of Washington’s website.

If you have a bunch of fruit growing in your yard and need an idea of what to do with it, the Republic of Cider is holding its final community pressing day on Sunday. Bring your fruit and a container and you’ll be able to have your fruit pressed for free. EverOut’s website says experts will be able to teach you how to mill and press your own produce.

Lots more is going on this weekend. This is just a taste of a busy weekend of fun! As always if you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let me know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio and a weekly story for MyNorthwest.