Washington Democratic Rep. Marie Glusenkamp Perez doesn’t appear to be a fan of Vice President Kamala Harris. She’s certainly offering a level of honesty about Harris that Democrats don’t often utter.

The congresswoman was featured in a New York Times article focused on her criticism of Democrats for dismissing working-class voters, which were a key demographic that handed a decisive victory to President-elect Donald Trump. Throughout the campaign, Democrats have brushed aside their concerns, claiming the economy is strong, despite the pain they’ve felt under the Biden/Harris administration.

In an interview discussing the failed Harris strategy to appeal to working-class voters, Glusenkamp Perez revealed Harris is … not very friendly.

What does Marie Glusenkamp Perez have to say about Kamala Harris?

Glusenkamp Perez was asked about her thoughts on the Kamala Harris campaign. She was not impressed.

“When Harris first came out, I was open to talking with her,” Glusenkamp Perez said. “I know she called a lot of my colleagues; she never called me.”

The congresswoman said she’d only “had one interaction with Harris, at her Naval Observatory Christmas party.”

“I’m not super comfortable at that kind of thing,” she said. “I’d had a couple of beers, and I noticed that almost all of the garlands were plastic. My district grows a hell of a lot of Christmas trees. I was strong-armed into taking a picture. I said, ‘Madam Vice President, we grow those where I live.’ She just walked away from me. There was kind of an eye roll, maybe. My thinking was, it does matter to people where I live. It’s the respect, the cultural regard for farmers. I didn’t feel like she understood what I was trying to say.”

It doesn’t appear Harris was feeling the “joy” during the campaign that she claimed.

