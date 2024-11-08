Weekend traffic: Closures scheduled for Sound Transit’s 1 Line

Sound Transit’s 1 Line will undergo scheduled maintenance over the weekend closing five stations between Capitol Hill and SODO, reported the agency. A link shuttle bus service will transport passengers between the out-of-order stations, running every 10 minutes.

Regular service will continue normally on the 1 Line service between Capitol Hill and Lynnwood and SODO to Angle Lake, with trains running every 15 minutes. Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead for additional travel time or seek alternative options throughout the weekend.

Work is scheduled to begin Friday, November 8 at 10 p.m. and end Sunday, November 10.

Passengers should look for Link Shuttle Stop signs at the following stations to get on/off buses:

Capitol Hill

– To Lynnwood: East John Street and Broadway Avenue East.

– To Angle Lake: East John Street and 10th Avenue East.

Westlake

– To Lynnwood: Third Avenue and Pine Street.

– To Angle Lake: Third Avenue and Pine Street.

Symphony

– To Lynnwood: Third Avenue and Union Street.

– To Angle Lake: Third Avenue and Union Street.

Pioneer Square

– To Lynnwood: Third Avenue and James Street.

– To Angle Lake: Third Avenue and James Street.

Int’l Dist/Chinatown

– To Lynnwood: 4th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

– To Angle Lake: 5th Avenue South and South Weller Street.

Stadium

– To Lynnwood: SODO Busway and South Royal Brougham Way.

– To Angle Lake: SODO Busway and South Royal Brougham Way.

SODO

– To Lynnwood: SODO Busway and South Lander Street.

– To Angle Lake: SODO Busway and South Lander Street.

On August 30, 2024, 1 Link service opened their newest station in Lynnwood, the northernmost stop along the 33-mile track. There are currently 23 stations between Lynnwood and Angle Lake, near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with plans to expand in the coming years.

