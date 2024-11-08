Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Weekend traffic: Closures scheduled for Sound Transit’s 1 Line

Nov 8, 2024, 3:08 PM | Updated: 3:23 pm

Photo: Sound Transit's 1 Line will undergo scheduled maintenance over the weekend closing five stat...

Sound Transit's 1 Line will undergo scheduled maintenance over the weekend closing five stations, causing potential traffic. (Photo: @AvgeekJoe via Flickr Creative Commons)

(Photo: @AvgeekJoe via Flickr Creative Commons)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Sound Transit’s 1 Line will undergo scheduled maintenance over the weekend closing five stations between Capitol Hill and SODO, reported the agency. A link shuttle bus service will transport passengers between the out-of-order stations, running every 10 minutes.

Regular service will continue normally on the 1 Line service between Capitol Hill and Lynnwood and SODO to Angle Lake, with trains running every 15 minutes. Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead for additional travel time or seek alternative options throughout the weekend.

Work is scheduled to begin Friday, November 8 at 10 p.m. and end Sunday, November 10.

Passengers should look for Link Shuttle Stop signs at the following stations to get on/off buses:

Capitol Hill
– To Lynnwood: East John Street and Broadway Avenue East.
– To Angle Lake: East John Street and 10th Avenue East.

Westlake
– To Lynnwood: Third Avenue and Pine Street.
– To Angle Lake: Third Avenue and Pine Street.

Symphony
– To Lynnwood: Third Avenue and Union Street.
– To Angle Lake: Third Avenue and Union Street.

Pioneer Square
– To Lynnwood: Third Avenue and James Street.
– To Angle Lake: Third Avenue and James Street.

Int’l Dist/Chinatown
– To Lynnwood: 4th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.
– To Angle Lake: 5th Avenue South and South Weller Street.

Stadium
– To Lynnwood: SODO Busway and South Royal Brougham Way.
– To Angle Lake: SODO Busway and South Royal Brougham Way.

SODO
– To Lynnwood: SODO Busway and South Lander Street.
– To Angle Lake: SODO Busway and South Lander Street.

On August 30, 2024, 1 Link service opened their newest station in Lynnwood, the northernmost stop along the 33-mile track. There are currently 23 stations between Lynnwood and Angle Lake, near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with plans to expand in the coming years.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Nate‘s stories here. Follow Nate on X and email him here. Head here to follow KIRO Newsradio Traffic’s profile on X. 

Chokepoints

Photo: Sound Transit's 1 Line will undergo scheduled maintenance over the weekend closing five stat...

Nate Connors

Weekend traffic: Closures scheduled for Sound Transit’s 1 Line

Sound Transit's 1 Line will undergo scheduled maintenance over the weekend closing five stations between Capitol Hill and SODO.

3 hours ago

I-5 demonstrators protests...

Julia Dallas

Demonstrators with around 30 vehicles slowly move south along I-5

Demonstrators are slowly rolling along I-5 south Thursday afternoon. KIRO Newsradio spoke to a man involved in the demonstration.

1 day ago

Vantage Bridge I-90...

Chris Sullivan

Successful construction season ends on I-90

One less thing to worry about, I-90 construction on the freeway east of the mountains is finished for the year.

1 day ago

Photo: The 2024 spring clearing of Chinook Pass....

Nate Connors

Snowfall forces early closure of Chinook Pass for the season

Travelers have one less option for cross-state travel with the seasonal closure of State Route 410 Chinook Pass over Mount Rainier.

4 days ago

hit-and-run...

Frank Sumrall

State Patrol searching for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian was killed

If drivers saw a WSDOT alert during their commute this morning, WSP is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian died.

8 days ago

political violence...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: WA State Patrol is ready for any political violence

WA State Patrol is preparing for what happens if political violence gets worse on election day or the days after the results?

9 days ago

Weekend traffic: Closures scheduled for Sound Transit’s 1 Line