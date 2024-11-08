Close
Police arrest a man after 5 people are stabbed in downtown Seattle

Nov 8, 2024, 3:09 PM | Updated: 5:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Five people were stabbed on Friday afternoon in Seattle and one person was taken into custody, police said.

The Seattle Police Department said on social media that the stabbing happened Friday afternoon in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

Four of the victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and one victim was treated at the scene and released.

A Harborview spokesperson confirmed four victims were at the hospital and said all were in critical condition.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

Five other people were stabbed in separate incidents in the same area starting early Thursday.

SEATTLE (AP) — Five people were stabbed on Friday afternoon in Seattle and one person was taken into custody, police said. The Seattle Police Department said on social media that the stabbing happened Friday afternoon in Seattle's Chinatown-International District. Four of the victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and one victim was […]

