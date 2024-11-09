Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Teen driver trying to outrun police hits and kills three people

Nov 9, 2024, 1:57 PM | Updated: 2:55 pm

Three people are dead after a driver struck them early Saturday morning while trying to outrun poli...

Three people are dead after a driver struck them early Saturday morning while trying to outrun police. (Photo: Everett Police Dept.)

(Photo: Everett Police Dept.)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


KIRO Newsradio

A teenaged driver who tried to outrun police in Everett has struck and killed three people and injured two others.

Police say all three pedestrians hit were innocent bystanders.  The were struck by the vehicle around 1 a.m. Saturday, in an area known to be frequented by the homeless, at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 99 in Everett.

Everett Police Spokesperson C.J. Hawley says there were three teens in the car and all three tried to run after striking the five pedestrians.

It’s unclear which teenager was driving.

Police released all three teens to their families.

The incident started when a deputy tried to pull over a black sedan the teens were in, outside of the city of Everett.  The driver fled and ended up speeding into an area within the Everett city limits.

The deputy was not pursuing the vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The three victims all died at the scene.

Medics transported the other two victims to Providence Hospital in Everett.

The Everett Police Department is now working to identify those who were killed, and to notify their families.  Dealing with the horrendous loss of life like this something the department has experienced before.

“Whenever officers are exposed to things like this, which is unfortunately too often, we do have the infrastructure to support those officers,” Hawley said.

Anytime there’s a fatal collision, alcohol or substance, being under the influence is investigated.  So that will be part of the investigation.”

The black sedan driven by the suspect ended up next to a chain-link fence in front of the La Palmera Mexican Restaurant and Lounge.

 

MyNorthwest News

Three people are dead after a driver struck them early Saturday morning while trying to outrun poli...

Tom Brock

Teen driver trying to outrun police hits and kills three people

A driver who tried to outrun police in Everett has struck and killed three people.

4 hours ago

Photo: A Boeing sign is pictured outside the Renton Production Facility one day before striking uni...

Julia Dallas

Furloughed Boeing employees to get paychecks back

Boeing workers who were furloughed will be getting their paychecks back.

24 hours ago

Photo: Suspects shot out of a stolen Chevy Tahoe in Pierce County....

Julia Dallas

Watch: Pierce County deputies shot at in midst of stolen SUV arrest

An arrest in Pierce County could have turned deadly after suspects in a stolen SUV shot at deputies in Parkland.

1 day ago

Gavel law courts...

Luke Duecy

More charges of sexual assault aimed at Sumner basketball coach

The former Sumner High School head basketball coach charged with sexually assaulting his players is being arraigned on more charges.

1 day ago

Image:The Seattle Police Department was on the scene in the Chinatown-International District Friday...

Steve Coogan

Suspect arrested after a series of Seattle stabbings left 10 people injured

The Seattle Police Department arrested a suspect after a mass stabbing Friday in the Chinatown-International District left five injured.

1 day ago

Image: President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at J.S. Dorton Arena, Mond...

Associated Press

FBI thwarts Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump

The Justice Department on Friday disclosed an Iranian murder-for-hire plot to kill Donald Trump, charging one man.

1 day ago

Teen driver trying to outrun police hits and kills three people