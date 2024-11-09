A teenaged driver who tried to outrun police in Everett has struck and killed three people and injured two others.

Police say all three pedestrians hit were innocent bystanders. The were struck by the vehicle around 1 a.m. Saturday, in an area known to be frequented by the homeless, at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 99 in Everett.

Everett Police Spokesperson C.J. Hawley says there were three teens in the car and all three tried to run after striking the five pedestrians.

It’s unclear which teenager was driving.

Police released all three teens to their families.

The incident started when a deputy tried to pull over a black sedan the teens were in, outside of the city of Everett. The driver fled and ended up speeding into an area within the Everett city limits.

The deputy was not pursuing the vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The three victims all died at the scene.

Medics transported the other two victims to Providence Hospital in Everett.

The Everett Police Department is now working to identify those who were killed, and to notify their families. Dealing with the horrendous loss of life like this something the department has experienced before.

“Whenever officers are exposed to things like this, which is unfortunately too often, we do have the infrastructure to support those officers,” Hawley said.

Anytime there’s a fatal collision, alcohol or substance, being under the influence is investigated. So that will be part of the investigation.”

The black sedan driven by the suspect ended up next to a chain-link fence in front of the La Palmera Mexican Restaurant and Lounge.