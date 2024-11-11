He was 19 years old and the co-pilot of a B-24 shot down in World War II.

Jake Skorheim told the story of his grandfather, Jim, on KIRO Newsradio’s Jake and Spike Show.

I think back to my grandpa. He was a pilot in World War II. I think about what they were asked to do in World War II and what they did at that age.

I was texting my mom this morning. I said, ‘Mom, how old was grandpa when he was flying in World War II? He was a pilot. How old was he?’ In my memory was he was 21. She said, ‘No, he was 19.’

So at 19, you’re sent off to save the world. He flew a B-24 which was, which was called the Flying Coffin. The reason they call the Flying Coffin is there was only one entry point. It was in the it was in the tail of the plane. So the majority of the crew in the plane, if there was something wrong, had a very difficult time getting out.

There were a lot of those planes that were shot down in World War II. They made 14,000 of them, 6,000 of them were shot down or didn’t complete their service.

My grandpa’s plane was was shot down. They were in France. They made the decision to ditch the plane.

The cool thing about the story is we never would have known it were it not for my sister. When she was very young, she had an assignment in class, and she was asked by her teacher to talk to somebody from the military. This was 30 years ago. A lot of these guys we’ve lost, like so many of that generation. They had this assignment and I think maybe she was in kindergarten or something. They were supposed to ask them something they were proud of in their service, or maybe a situation that was very scary for them in their time of service.

So she asked my grandpa, who never really talked about the war, right? A lot of those guys did not. So he tells her about it, and he tells this story that I think my mom maybe knew, but again, it wasn’t something that he talked about all the time. So actually typed it out for her, and at the time, he faxed it to the family because she was going to use it as a school assignment. He said he was in his plane and they were having to ditch.

They were over enemy territory. This is in France, and they realized that there wasn’t enough parachutes packed on the plane, and so they weren’t all going to be able to jump. And so my grandpa was the co-pilot of the plane and the pilot decided it was a pilot’s decision. The pilot says, ‘All right, myself and you.’

My grandpa’s name is Jim. The pilot told the crew, ‘Me and Jim are going to stay in the plane. We’re gonna try to crash this thing somewhere, and the rest of you jump out because there’s only enough parachutes for the rest of them.’

The rest of the guys jump out of the back of the plane, and my grandpa and the pilot land this thing in a field and somehow survive it. They kind of knocked around in the process. They end up coming to and then they realize that they’re in enemy territory, and now they’ve got to spend a couple of weeks getting back to allied territories.

When you think about all of the things that he had to go through in the crash, just being in war, surviving in enemy territory, making his way back so that someday he could survive the war and get back to my grandmother. And if none of that happens, I’m not here, and neither is my mom, and neither are my kids, and he’s 19 years old at the time. And when you think about the sacrifice that those guys made and the bravery required of those like very young people. It’s just floors me.”