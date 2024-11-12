Boeing machinists return to work as more layoffs are announced

Boeing announced it would take several weeks to fully restart airplane production after machinists returned from a seven-week strike.

In a statement, Boeing said it is “safely and methodically restarting airplane production that was stalled by the strike.”

The company emphasized the importance of ensuring worker training and certification are up to date, noting the restart process will take weeks due to the extensive work ahead.

The company also said it will consider layoffs that could amount to 10% of the staff. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said the reductions would include executives, managers and employees.

Stephanie Pope, CEO of Commercial Airplanes, highlighted Boeing’s challenges, including a backlog of 5,400 airplanes.

“This is not only due to the strike,” Pope said. “Boeing was already experiencing delays when the FAA ordered us to slow production and focus on safety after a door plug blew out of a 737 in January.”

Boeing’s statement also addressed the steps to resume operations in Washington and Oregon, including building the 737, 767, 777/777X and military derivatives P-8 and KC-46A. The company is focused on safety and quality, assessing potential issues, creating plans to address them, conducting training and ensuring worker certifications are current.

Airplanes that have been completed and certified will continue to be delivered from Boeing’s Everett and Seattle Delivery Centers, as well as Boeing South Carolina.

Regarding layoffs, Boeing reiterated that most affected U.S. employees will be notified in mid-November and will leave the company on January 17. The company provides severance pay and career transition services to support employees.

