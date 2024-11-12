Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Boeing machinists return to work as more layoffs are announced

Nov 12, 2024, 1:56 PM

In this Feb. 2018, file photo, a Boeing 737 MAX 7 is displayed during its debut in Renton, Wash. Th...

A Boeing 737 MAX 7 is displayed during its debut in Renton, Wash. (File photo: Elaine Thompson, AP)

(File photo: Elaine Thompson, AP)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Boeing announced it would take several weeks to fully restart airplane production after machinists returned from a seven-week strike.

In a statement, Boeing said it is “safely and methodically restarting airplane production that was stalled by the strike.”

The company emphasized the importance of ensuring worker training and certification are up to date, noting the restart process will take weeks due to the extensive work ahead.

More Boeing news: Furloughed employees to get paychecks back

The company also said it will consider layoffs that could amount to 10% of the staff. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said the reductions would include executives, managers and employees.

Stephanie Pope, CEO of Commercial Airplanes, highlighted Boeing’s challenges, including a backlog of 5,400 airplanes.

“This is not only due to the strike,” Pope said. “Boeing was already experiencing delays when the FAA ordered us to slow production and focus on safety after a door plug blew out of a 737 in January.”

Boeing’s statement also addressed the steps to resume operations in Washington and Oregon, including building the 737, 767, 777/777X and military derivatives P-8 and KC-46A. The company is focused on safety and quality, assessing potential issues, creating plans to address them, conducting training and ensuring worker certifications are current.

Economist: Boeing contract will have big impact on housing in Western Washington

Airplanes that have been completed and certified will continue to be delivered from Boeing’s Everett and Seattle Delivery Centers, as well as Boeing South Carolina.

Regarding layoffs, Boeing reiterated that most affected U.S. employees will be notified in mid-November and will leave the company on January 17. The company provides severance pay and career transition services to support employees.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

In this Feb. 2018, file photo, a Boeing 737 MAX 7 is displayed during its debut in Renton, Wash. Th...

Bill Kaczaraba

Boeing machinists return to work as more layoffs are announced

Boeing announced it would take several weeks to fully restart airplane production after machinists returned from a seven-week strike.

4 seconds ago

Seattle tech worker...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle tech workers lead the pack when it comes to median earnings

Despite the recent layoffs, Seattle tech workers lead all industries in median income with an average wage of more than $152,000.

27 minutes ago

ship canal bridge...

Matt Markovich

How much will new Seattle Transportation Levy cost homeowners?

Seattle residents have approved Proposition 1, a property tax measure set to invest $1.55 billion in the city’s transportation infrastructure.

1 hour ago

weather rain...

Bill Kaczaraba

Wind advisory with gusts up to 50 mph issued for tonight in Western Washington

A wind advisory has been issued for Western Washington, from the National Weather Service and local meteorologists.

3 hours ago

Keith Swank...

Bill Kaczaraba

Pierce County officials get bigger raises than initially approved

Pierce County is handing out raises approved by the County Council to top elected officials even before they begin their jobs. Sheriff Keith Swank is among several high-ranking Pierce County officials who might receive higher salaries than initially approved by the County Council last year, as reported by the Tacoma News Tribune. A proposed ordinance […]

5 hours ago

mt hood hiker found...

Frank Sumrall

Body of 33-year-old experienced hiker found in Mt. Hood National Forest

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a hiker found in the Mt. Hood National Forest.

6 hours ago

Boeing machinists return to work as more layoffs are announced