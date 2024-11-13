Close
POLITICS

Republican Dan Newhouse wins reelection to US House in Washington

Nov 12, 2024, 4:39 PM | Updated: 4:52 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state Rep. Dan Newhouse, one of two remaining House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, won reelection Tuesday.

In his bid for a sixth term, he survived a challenge from Jerrod Sessler, who was endorsed by Trump.

Newhouse was endorsed by the NRA and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, and he has mostly steered clear of the subject of Trump. He’s instead focused on agriculture and border security in a state with millions of acres of pastures, orchards and cereal grain lands where immigrant labor is extremely important.

Sessler is a Navy veteran whose positions were in lockstep with Trump. He said he would fight for strong national security measures, including “an impenetrable border;” work to dismantle regulations imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency and other administrative agencies; and encourage tariffs and other sanctions on China.

“China’s obsession with global power, combined with its atheistic mindset, which removes the morality component, makes it a dangerous adversary,” Sessler said in one of many video statements about issues posted to his campaign website.

