Over a dozen people suspected of sexually abusing and exploiting children were arrested in Skagit County over the weekend.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported the multi-agency operation proactively targeted persons involved in child abuse and exploitation via the internet.

The primary crimes investigated were rape of a child (or an attempt to) and communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual exploitation of a minor.

“I am hopeful that this operation will send a message and deter others from trying to use social media for their own deviant activities,” Skagit County Prosecutor Rich Weyrich said via WSP’s report.

Fourteen people were suspected of committing one of those crimes. They are a 35-year-old man from Seattle, a 36-year-old man from Burlington, a 33-year-old man from Puyallup, a 40-year-old man from Sedro Wolley, a 34-year-old man from Lake Stevens, a 44-year-old man from Mount Vernon, a 39-year-old man from Sedro Wolley, a 37-year-old man from Ferndale, a 62-year-old man from Everett, a 31-year-old man from Tulalip, a 25-year-old man from Bellingham, a 34-year-old man from Burlington, a 34-year-old from Edmonds and a 50-year-old from Renton.

MyNorthwest does not name suspects until they have been charged. However, WSP stated the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is reviewing the cases to determine which potential criminal charges will be filed.

“We will be aggressively prosecuting these people and holding them accountable for their actions,” Weyrich said. “We will remain vigilant in attempting to identify and bring to justice others who would engage in these activities.”

The agency added the sting, dubbed “Child Exploitation Operation,” is the 23rd operation spearheaded by the WSP’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF), an Internet Crimes Against Children affiliate.

“Efforts like the Child Exploitation Operation are remarkable because it intercepts adults who target children for sexual gratification,” Mount Vernon Police Chief Daniel Christman said.

According to WSP, since the first operation in August 2015, MECTF has conducted a total of 348 arrests and has helped children across the state.

“Our children are our communities’s most innocent and vulnerable people,” WSP Chief John Batiste said. “It warms my heart that when the call to protect and safeguard these precious lives goes out, so many federal, state, county and local agencies answered to offer their assistance.”

The operation involved more than 60 law enforcement officers, agents and staff. They range from the Anacortes Police Department to the Sedro Wolley Police Department, to Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI.

Anyone who has information on anything related to the 14 suspects, or information leading to the identify of victims potentially involved is asked to contact METCF at mectf@wsp.wa.gov.

