Seattle City Councilmember Rob Saka (District 1) has concerns about the future of the South Lake Union Streetcar. He feels the operation costs outweigh the low ridership, and it might be time to permanently end the rail service and redirect those funds to expand transit service options in the area.

In a recent Seattle City Council Blog, Saka introduced two transit amendments to be considered for the 2025-26 Budget package.

“I’m deeply concerned that residents aren’t getting what they paid for when it comes to the South Lake Union Streetcar,” he said. “There are much more effective ways we could be investing our transit dollars.”

Saka explained his proposals aren’t about “killing transit. They’re about ensuring our transportation dollars are wisely spent on expanded transit service in the area that people will actually use.”

The Councilmember’s other concern is with transit security.

“Engaging with my constituents every day, I frequently hear themes, and increased transit safety and security has been a consistent one,” Saka noted. “As a region we’re not able to deliver on our commitment to boost transit ridership unless we leverage the tools available to create a safer, more welcoming environment for all.”

If these amendments pass, the Council would then have to determine a date to end the streetcar service, which ironically has a multi-year service disruption already scheduled once construction begins on Sound Transit’s Link Light Rail addition between Westlake Station and Ballard. The Ballard Extension Project is scheduled to begin in 2026 with a completion date of 2039. According to Saka, if the streetcar service retires before 2026, those alloted funds could be used to fund better transit security options.

In 2007, the South Lake Union Streetcar service opened with the intention of increasing visitors to the vicinity and making South Lake Union a top-destination for locals and visitors. Instead, the service has suffered low turn-out and high costs. Part of the low turn out has been linked to the addition of bus service in the same area.

The final budget vote for 2025-26 is scheduled for Thursday, November 21.

