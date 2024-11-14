Demolition permit issued for the old Mama’s Mexican Kitchen

The demolition permit for the former home of Mama’s Mexican Kitchen was issued today — November 13, 2024 — by the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (DCI).

This comes two months after the owner claimed the building at 2234 Second Avenue in downtown Seattle was too dangerous to leave standing, following the Seattle Fire Department declaring the structure a “public nuisance.”

DCI Director Nate Torgelson then took the highly unusual step of overriding the structure’s City of Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board landmark designation in order to expedite the demolition permit process. It’s not clear why that process took two months, or if that amount of time is unusual for a building declared to be a public nuisance.

The timeline for razing the building has not yet been announced.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

