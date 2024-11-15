Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Seattle man faces 5 assault charges in random sidewalk stabbings

Nov 14, 2024, 4:18 PM

Police officers stand near the scene as they gather security camera footage after multiple people w...

Police officers stand near the scene as they gather security camera footage after multiple people were stabbed in the area Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in the Chinatown-International District in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — A 37-year-old Seattle man was charged Thursday with five counts of assault in the random stabbings of five people in broad daylight last week, according to prosecutors.

Roland Jerome Lee is accused of stabbing five people as they stood on the sidewalk in a roughly four-block area in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. He faces four first-degree assault charges and one count of fourth-degree assault.

Four of the victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition and one victim was treated at the scene and released. One of the four male patients remains at Harborview and is in stable condition, hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg said Thursday.

Lee is being held on a $2 million bail. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 27, said King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Casey McNerthney.

Will Casey, spokesperson for the King county Department of Public Defense, said they have no comment about the case at this stage.

Seattle police believe Lee was also involved in at least four other stabbings in the same area the day before the five assaults. He fit the descriptions of the suspect and the attacks were also random, like Friday’s assaults.

“Other stabbings remain under investigation with Seattle Police, and King County prosecutors can make additional charging decisions if those cases are referred to our office,” McNerthney said in an email.

Lee has a criminal history in Washington state that includes nine felony convictions for car thefts, possession of stolen property, robbery and attempted burglary, according to the probable cause report.

Police were called at about 2 p.m. last Friday on reports that four people had been stabbed in Chinatown. Another victim was found about a block away, the probable cause statement said.

One witness told police that he saw the suspect walk up behind a man and stab him in the back. That man was hospitalized with four stab wounds. The witness said he followed the suspect as he walked up the street and then stabbed three people as they stood on a corner.

Police said Lee also stabbed another man before striking the group of three. Video shows him walking behind a person and stabbing him in the back. He fell to the ground with the knife still lodged in his back, police said.

Police took Lee into custody with what appeared to be blood on his hands and shoes, police said. They said they located two knives nearby.

“This incident was apparently one individual over a 38-hour period of time committing random assaults,” Deputy Chief Eric Barden said at the scene last week.

train kills person puyallup...

Bill Kaczaraba

Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning

A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, according to a report from authorities.

2 years ago

Work continues to shore up areas at Seacliff State Beach against further damage, Friday, Jan. 13, 2...

Associated Press

California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National […]

2 years ago

FILE - Protestors upset with the Department of Defense's response to the leak of jet fuel into the ...

Associated Press

Navy didn’t understand the risks posed by Hawaii fuel tanks despite studies, watchdog says

HONOLULU (AP) — Navy officials “lacked sufficient understanding” of the risks of maintaining massive fuel storage tanks on top of a drinking water well at Pearl Harbor where spilled jet fuel poisoned more than 6,000 people in 2021, a U.S. military watchdog said Thursday. That lack of awareness came even though officials had engineering drawings […]

17 minutes ago

Image: A King County Sheriff's Office vehicle can be seen parked in a lot....

James Lynch

Leaked email: Unincorporated King County Sheriff’s Office nearly $2M over budget

The King County Sheriff's Office emailed some deputies and staff saying $900,000 in spending cuts need to be made by the end of the year.

24 minutes ago

FILE - Nicholas Umphenour, 29, appears in court where he was sentenced to life in prison, Oct. 4, 2...

Associated Press

Death penalty sought for an Idaho gang member accused of killing a man while on the run

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if an Idaho white supremacist gang member is convicted of killing a man while he was on the run after shooting officers in a plot to help a fellow gang member escape from prison. Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman announced Thursday that the […]

37 minutes ago

FILE - Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamb...

Associated Press

Sweeping tax overhaul in Louisiana hits snag on sales tax expansion

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers on Thursday postponed a vote on a key bill in Gov. Jeff Landry’s sweeping and complex tax reform package. Most of Landry’s proposed bills, granting approximately $2 billion in income and corporate tax cuts, have moved smoothly through the House of Representatives during the state’s third special legislative […]

55 minutes ago

Image: The 60th anniversary commemoration of Flight 293 and monument dedication was held at Tahoma ...

Feliks Banel

‘Unsolved Histories’ Episode 8: A permanent memorial created to honor the fallen from Flight 293

In the final episode of 'Unsolved Histories,' families and friends left behind gathered on the 60th anniversary of Flight 293 crash.

56 minutes ago

Bellingham Wine Walk. (Photo: downtownbellingham.com)...

Paul Holden

Weekend happenings: Wine Walk, Open Mic, World Toilet Day

The weekend has returned, as it so faithfully does every week and there are plenty of things to keep in mind as you make your plans!

59 minutes ago

Seattle man faces 5 assault charges in random sidewalk stabbings