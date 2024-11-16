Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

UNCATEGORIZED

Boeing issues layoff notices to 400-plus workers as it begins drastic cuts

Nov 16, 2024, 2:21 PM | Updated: 2:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing has delivered layoff notices to more than 400 members of its professional aerospace labor union, part of thousands of cuts planned as the company struggles to recover from financial and regulatory trouble as well as an eight-week strike by its Machinists union.

The pink slips went out last week to members of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, or SPEEA, The Seattle Times reported. The workers will remain on the payroll through mid-January.

Boeing announced in October that it planned to cut 10% of its workforce, about 17,000 jobs, in the coming months. CEO Kelly Ortberg told employees the company must “reset its workforce levels to align with our financial reality.”

The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, or SPEEA, union said the cuts had affected 438 members. The union’s local chapter has 17,000 Boeing employees who are largely based in Washington, with some in Oregon, California and Utah.

Of those 438 workers, 218 are members of SPEEA’s professional unit, which includes engineers and scientists. The rest are members of the technical unit, which includes analysts, planners, technicians and skilled tradespeople.

Eligible employees will receive career transition services and subsidized health care benefits for up to three months. Workers will also receive severance, typically about one week of pay for every year of service.

Boeing’s unionized Machinists began returning to work earlier this month following the strike.

The strike strained Boeing’s finances. But Ortberg said on an October call with analysts that it did not cause the layoffs, which he described as a result of overstaffing.

Boeing, based in Arlington, Virginia, has been in financial and regulatory trouble since a panel blew off the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines plane in January. Production rates slowed to a crawl, and the Federal Aviation Administration capped production of the 737 MAX at 38 planes per month, a threshold Boeing has yet to reach.

Uncategorized

Associated Press

Boeing issues layoff notices to 400-plus workers as it begins drastic cuts

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing has delivered layoff notices to more than 400 members of its professional aerospace labor union, part of thousands of cuts planned as the company struggles to recover from financial and regulatory trouble as well as an eight-week strike by its Machinists union. The pink slips went out last week to members […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Police arrest a man after 5 people are stabbed in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Five people were stabbed on Friday afternoon in Seattle and one person was taken into custody, police said. The Seattle Police Department said on social media that the stabbing happened Friday afternoon in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. Four of the victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and one victim was […]

8 days ago

Associated Press

Boeing factory workers vote to accept contract and end more than 7-week strike

SEATTLE (AP) — Unionized machinists at Boeing voted Monday to accept a contract offer and end their strike after more than seven weeks, clearing the way for the aerospace giant to resume production of its bestselling airliner and generate much-needed cash. Leaders of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers district in Seattle said […]

12 days ago

Associated Press

Washington governor OKs massive new wind farm and urges swift turbine approvals

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved a revised plan for a massive proposed wind farm after he rejected a sharply slimmed-down version earlier this year. Inslee urged permitting officials to work quickly to allow the construction of as many Horse Heaven Wind Farm turbines as possible, The Seattle Times reported. Washington […]

14 days ago

Associated Press

15-year-old boy charged in shooting deaths of parents, 3 siblings in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy accused of killing his parents and three of his siblings this week east of Seattle tried to pin the slayings on his younger brother, but a sister who survived after playing dead escaped to a neighbor’s house and told police who really carried out the shootings, authorities said in […]

23 days ago

Associated Press

No end for Boeing labor strike as workers reject latest contract proposal

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing factory workers voted against the company’s latest contract offer and remain on the picket lines six weeks into a strike that has stopped production of the aerospace giant’s bestselling jetliners. Local union leaders in Seattle said 64% of members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers who cast ballots […]

24 days ago

Boeing issues layoff notices to 400-plus workers as it begins drastic cuts