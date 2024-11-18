King County Assessor John Wilson, a long-time community advocate, has officially announced his candidacy for King County Executive on “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. Wilson has served as assessor since he was first elected in 2015.

On KIRO Newsradio, Wilson emphasized his dedication to addressing key issues such as affordable housing, public safety and economic development.

“Our county deserves a leader who listens to the people and takes action to improve our quality of life,” Wilson stated. “I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure that every resident has the opportunity to thrive.”

Wilson highlighted his track record of successful initiatives during his tenure on the city council.

“When I served on the city council, we made significant strides in increasing affordable housing and improving public transportation. I plan to bring that same level of dedication and effectiveness to the county executive role,” he said.

Support for Wilson’s campaign has been strong, with endorsements from several local leaders and community organizations.

Jane Doe, a prominent community organizer, expressed her support, saying, “John has always been a champion for our community. His leadership and vision are exactly what we need to move forward.”

Wilson also addressed the importance of public safety in his campaign. ”

Ensuring the safety of our residents is a top priority. We need to invest in our law enforcement and emergency services while also focusing on community-based solutions to prevent crime,” he explained.

Economic development is another key focus of Wilson’s platform.

“We must create an environment where businesses can thrive and provide good-paying jobs for our residents. This includes supporting small businesses and attracting new industries to our county,” he said.

The election for county executive will take place next November and Wilson’s entry into the race is expected to make it a highly competitive contest. His experience in public office and his reputation for effective leadership are expected to play a crucial role in his campaign.

Metropolitan King County Council member Claudia Balducci announced her bid for county executive last week. Council member Girmay Zahilay said he is also considering jumping into the race.

