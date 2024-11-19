Close
Rantz: Insufferable Seattle soccer fans freak out over Christian Pulisic ‘Trump dance’

Nov 19, 2024, 9:03 AM

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States acknowledges fans after being subbed out during a match ...

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States acknowledges fans after being subbed out during a match against Jamaica in the second half at Citypark on November 18, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo: Joe Puetz, Getty Images)

(Photo: Joe Puetz, Getty Images)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

When United States Men’s National Team star Christian Pulisic scored the opening goal against Jamaica on Monday night, he became the latest professional athlete to celebrate with the signature “Donald Trump dance.” Notoriously left-wing soccer fans are not happy.

“Well, obviously, that’s the Trump dance,” Pulisic said after the match. “It was just a dance that everyone’s doing. He’s the one who created it. I just thought it was funny.”

Pulisic said he was inspired by “everyone doing it yesterday in the NFL, I saw Jon Jones do it. We’re just having a bit of fun, so I thought it was a pretty fun dance.”

But not everyone thought it was funny. Many soccer fans, still licking their wounds from losing the White House and Senate, were triggered and livid.

More from Jason Rantz: Judge claims ‘female only’ Olympus Spa is akin to ‘whites only’ business

Insufferable soccer fans were not happy with Christian Pulisic celebrating goal with the Donald Trump dance

Pulisic wasn’t being political with the Donald Trump dance. He just thought it was “funny, so I enjoyed it.” Nevertheless, insufferable progressives weren’t having it. A chorus of X users with personal pronouns in their bios posted their angry takes.

Eric Wahl, a marketing and communications manager for United Soccer Coaches, claimed Pulisic isn’t “the brightest bulb in the chandelier.” He complained that the USMNT star “just alienated a lot of soccer fans.”

City of Seattle Nightlight Business Advocate Scott Plusquellec whined that Pulisic isn’t welcome in Seattle because “he’s a MAGA player.”

“I don’t think a player that celebrates by doing the Trump dance is gonna be super welcome in Seattle,” he said.

Jane Gershovich, a professional photographer who has covered the Seattle Sounders for over ten seasons, had a particularly unhinged take.

“Pulisic having the nonchalant gall to do that dance on national television for the national team just shows how blind white men are to their privilege and this damn country’s ideocracy. You can’t celebrate a dance of a rapist, unless you support him,” she posted.

Gershovich went on to say Pulisic isn’t a great American and compared the Trump dance to a “Nazi salute.”

Pulisic celebration actually means something

Christian Pulisic celebrating a goal with the Donald Trump dance actually is meaningful, even if he didn’t intend it to be.

For the last eight years, left-wing bullies have tried to shame Trump supporters into silence. Their strategy? Intimidate, ostracize and cancel anyone who dared to express support for Donald Trump. They wanted us to keep our opinions to ourselves, fearful of the woke mob’s wrath. But here’s the irony: their heavy-handed tactics didn’t weaken support — it strengthened it.

Rather than shrinking in the face of incessant scolding and condescension, millions of Americans have doubled down.

The progressive elite’s sneering insistence that they were morally superior backfired spectacularly. Instead of turning people away from Trump, it built a movement rooted in shared resentment of the smug, self-appointed gatekeepers of acceptable political discourse. Trump-inspired defiance. That’s how he won the Electoral College in a landslide — and yes, millions more votes in 2020, even if the Radical Left refuses to acknowledge it.

This backlash isn’t just about Trump; it’s about reclaiming space in the public square. That’s why we’re seeing Trump support become a cultural force and movement, out in the open and unapologetic. Whether or not Pulisic intended it, the message was clear: Trump support isn’t just political — it’s patriotic. Americans are embracing the candidate who doesn’t apologize for loving this country. The haters will take a knee, while the rest of us will do a little Trump dance.

