CRIME BLOTTER

Seattle stabbings: Teacher injured in classroom attack, 60-year-old man stabbed in neck

Nov 19, 2024, 9:54 AM

SPD officers respinding to a stabbing on Third Avenue in Belltown. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two separate stabbings occurred Monday in various neighborhoods of Seattle. Both incidents have been non-fatal, as of this reporting.

Teacher stabbing in South Seattle

Witnesses told the Seattle Police Department (SPD) that a student became angry with a professor and stabbed him during a computer class in South Seattle on Monday.

More local crime: 20-year-old facing charges after car, with sister inside, plunged into Lake Washington

The suspect allegedly “did not like the material that the instructor was teaching” before stabbing the instructor twice in the stomach, according to the witness. The student then ran away and jumped on a bus.

SPD officers found the suspect on the bus shortly after and arrested him. They were unable to recover the knife used in the incident. The suspect is currently booked in the King County Jail.

The teacher was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is in serious, but stable condition, as of this reporting, according to KIRO 7.

60-year-old man stabbed in Belltown

SPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing incident on Third Avenue in Belltown at the Matt Talbot Center — an addiction treatment facility — and the Traugott Terrace — a sober housing complex — at approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man, 60, suffering from a stab wound to the neck. Medics provided first-aid at the scene before he was taken to Harborview Medical Center. According to KIRO 7, the man requires surgery.

But after questioning the second man involved in the altercation, and hearing nearby witnesses’ remarks and testimonies, SPD determined the 60-year-old man stabbed in the neck actually started the confrontation. He has a known history with the second man on the scene at their housing complex, and allegedly intimidated him with a pocketknife and called him a coward.

The man being threatened avoided the attack and used the pocketknife to stab him out of self-defense, according to SPD.

More local crime: Chinatown-International District robbery turns violent, one woman injured in shooting

The 60-year-old suspect is expected to be placed into custody for investigation of assault once he leaves Harborview Medical Center.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

