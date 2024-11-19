Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Rats! Tacoma’s The Rock pizza restaurant closed for rodent infestation

Nov 19, 2024, 1:16 PM | Updated: 1:19 pm

rats tacoma pizza...

(Stock image courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Stock image courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY LEXI HERDA, KIRO 7 NEWS


MyNorthwest.com

Rodent droppings, a chewed-through bag of flour and black flies in the kitchen — these are just some of the findings listed on The Rock Wood Fired Pizza’s recent health inspection report in Tacoma.

The restaurant on Jefferson Avenue closed on Nov. 13 after a health inspector from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department discovered a rodent infestation inside.

According to the inspection report, the restaurant cannot reopen until all food debris and grease buildup in the facility is removed, all surfaces are thoroughly cleaned, and a certified pest control operator comes out to do a mass catching and treatment.

The report also states that single-use items like paper liners and pizza boxes that have been contaminated must be thrown out, and all utensils, cutting boards, and pizza paddles must be sanitized.

The restaurant must pass a pre-opening inspection before any food can be prepped.

Records show this isn’t the first time The Rock’s Tacoma location has had run-ins with rodents. According to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, there have been two other instances.

The health department has visited the restaurant nine times since April of 2023.

The Rock Wood Fired Pizza has seven locations in Washington: Covington, Federal Way, Lacey, Lake Tapps, Puyallup, Renton and Tacoma.

 

MyNorthwest News

Image: A Lynnwood Police Department vehicle is seen outside of Alderwood Mall....

Steve Coogan

2 killed in Lynnwood after stolen van gets into several collisions

Two people were killed in Lynnwood Tuesday after a person stole a van and, after several collisions, drove it head on into another vehicle.

1 hour ago

rats tacoma pizza...

Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

Rats! Tacoma’s The Rock pizza restaurant closed for rodent infestation

The Rock Wood Fired Pizza’s recent health inspection report found rodent droppings, a chewed-through bag of flour and black flies in the kitchen.

2 hours ago

A dog waits outside...

Julia Dallas

Tacoma pet food bank temporarily closing amid rising demand

A Tacoma pet food bank is having to scale back its operations as demand grows, leaving empty shelves in its wake.

2 hours ago

This satellite image taken Nov. 19, 2024 and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administr...

The KIRO Newsradio staff with wire reports

What is a ‘bomb cyclone?’ The weather term is back in the spotlight

Does Western Washington get hurricanes? The short answer is no, but this area does get hurricane-force winds via a bomb cyclone.

3 hours ago

seattle stabbings...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle stabbings: Teacher injured in classroom attack, 60-year-old man stabbed in neck

Two separate stabbings occurred Monday in separate parts of Seattle. Both incidents have been non-fatal, as of this reporting.

5 hours ago

mushrooms...

Frank Sumrall

WDFW seizes 179 pounds of mushrooms from pair of foraging bandits

WDFW confiscated approximately 179 pounds of chanterelle mushrooms after two men allegedly harvested them illegally.

6 hours ago

Rats! Tacoma’s The Rock pizza restaurant closed for rodent infestation