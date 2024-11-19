Rats! Tacoma’s The Rock pizza restaurant closed for rodent infestation

Rodent droppings, a chewed-through bag of flour and black flies in the kitchen — these are just some of the findings listed on The Rock Wood Fired Pizza’s recent health inspection report in Tacoma.

The restaurant on Jefferson Avenue closed on Nov. 13 after a health inspector from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department discovered a rodent infestation inside.

According to the inspection report, the restaurant cannot reopen until all food debris and grease buildup in the facility is removed, all surfaces are thoroughly cleaned, and a certified pest control operator comes out to do a mass catching and treatment.

The report also states that single-use items like paper liners and pizza boxes that have been contaminated must be thrown out, and all utensils, cutting boards, and pizza paddles must be sanitized.

The restaurant must pass a pre-opening inspection before any food can be prepped.

Records show this isn’t the first time The Rock’s Tacoma location has had run-ins with rodents. According to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, there have been two other instances.

The health department has visited the restaurant nine times since April of 2023.

The Rock Wood Fired Pizza has seven locations in Washington: Covington, Federal Way, Lacey, Lake Tapps, Puyallup, Renton and Tacoma.