CRIME BLOTTER

14-year-old Seattle teen arrested for firing shots at police officers during pursuit

Nov 20, 2024, 7:48 AM

seattle teen shooting...

Police officer assigned to the Community Response Group assisting the investigation. (Photo courtesy of SPD)

(Photo courtesy of SPD)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

After responding to reports of a drive-by shooting, Seattle Police Department (SPD) patrol officers arrested a teenage suspect who fired additional shots at police during a vehicle pursuit.

The drive-by shooting reportedly occurred at the 900 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast in North Seattle.

More local crime: 2 killed in Lynnwood after stolen van gets into several collisions

“Police determined that a maroon Honda minivan was shooting at a white transport van,” SPD stated in its crime blotter. “The victim vehicle left the scene and was not located. No known injuries occurred.”

The suspected Honda fled from officers who were responding to the drive-by shooting, and the officers initiated a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle drove recklessly into oncoming traffic, reaching 90 miles per hour at one point, according to SPD.

“At about 2:20 p.m., witnesses reported that someone in the passenger seat of the vehicle was shooting at the officers pursuing their vehicle,” SPD stated. “Neither the officers nor their patrol vehicle were struck by gunfire.”

Officers finally located the vehicle abandoned approximately an hour later. SPD was able to determine the vehicle was reported stolen Sunday night.

Through locating video evidence of one of the suspects fleeing the area on foot, SPD uncovered that the suspect was a repeat offender — a 14-year-old teenager that the police department was familiar with.

Bomb cyclone strikes Pacific Northwest: At least 1 killed as falling trees cause multiple issues in Western Washington

“Police are familiar with this teen as he was previously arrested on Sept. 12 for possession of a stolen vehicle and taking a motor vehicle without permission,” SPD stated.

Officers located the suspect inside his residence at the 6800 block of 62nd Avenue Northeast and arrested him for drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm and felony assault. The 14-year-old suspect was booked into detention at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center. Another suspect believed to be involved was investigated and released by officers at the North Precinct pending further information.

Left: Shooting suspect flees the area on foot after vehicle pursuit. Right: Shooting suspect (R) and a suspected accomplice at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center. (Photo courtesy of SPD)

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

14-year-old Seattle teen arrested for firing shots at police officers during pursuit