Win Tickets to Back to the Future The Musical – Fan Night!

Nov 22, 2024, 10:02 AM | Updated: 10:38 am

...

Do you consider yourself a true Back to the Future fan? Then we want to hear from you!

We’re on the hunt for the ultimate Back to the Future SUPER FANS in the Pacific Northwest! Back to the Future The Musical is coming to The Paramount Theatre from December 10 to 22, and KIRO Newsradio is giving away 2 tickets to Fan Night on Wednesday, December 11! This is your chance to join fellow superfans for an unforgettable evening.

The musical brings the iconic movie trilogy to life, following the adventures of Marty McFly, a teenager who is accidentally sent back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean built by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. To return to 1985, Marty must ensure his teenage parents fall in love, or risk never existing.

Tickets are available at www.STGPresents.org. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this amazing fan experience!

