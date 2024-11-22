Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘It’s not worth your life’: Eastside officials urge drivers to avoid downed power lines

Nov 21, 2024, 5:04 PM | Updated: 5:09 pm

Photo: of Bellevue on Wednesday, November 20, 2024....

The aftermath of a storm in the Bridal Trails neighborhood of Bellevue on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians are living without power Thursday after a major storm shook the region. Winds took out power lines and caused falling trees, killing at least two people.

While residents try to navigate the aftermath, Eastside Fire and Rescue (EFR) is working to prevent more deaths and is urging drivers to avoid downed power lines.

“You might be in a hurry to go somewhere, but it’s not worth your life to travel over or around these downed power lines,” Catherine Breault with EFR told KIRO Newsradio Thursday. “If it’s down, you’re going to have to stop. You’re going to have to find another way. We really want you to be safe and avoid those.”

Related news: Eastside Fire warns of proper generator use as fires destory homes, killing one

Breault said crews have seen people drive dangerously close to downed power lines and that her agency has had to respond to related injuries.

“Somebody just driving underneath a downed power line that’s draped across the roadway with a tree down, do not do that,” she said. “Do not drive over down power lines. Do not drive around them when they’re lying across the roadway. If they’re halfway across the roadway, do not drive right next to them.”

According to Breault, power can spread 30 to 50 feet around those lines if they’re live.

“We’re really seeing and we’re really having a problem with people driving around downed power lines and not assuming that they’re live,” she said.

Breault explained that when trees are on the ground, people should assume there’s a power line in them.

“They’re black, they’re small, and especially at night, you can’t see the power lines there,” she said. “And we’ve seen people doing some really unsafe things around downed power lines.”

Cliff Mass: Second ‘strong’ windstorm will hit Washington Friday, with one key difference from ‘bomb cyclone’

More wind is expected Friday, which could bring even more fallen trees and power lines.

On Thursday, Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson proclaimed a local emergency in response to the storm. The news release states crews are working 24 hours a day to support the community. The proclamation allows the city to use emergency powers to assist responders.

Contributing: Jillian Raftery, KIRO Newsradio

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: of Bellevue on Wednesday, November 20, 2024....

Julia Dallas

‘It’s not worth your life’: Eastside officials urge drivers to avoid downed power lines

While residents try to navigate the aftermath of the storm, Eastside Fire and Rescue is working to prevent more deaths and is urging drivers to avoid downed power lines.

2 hours ago

Image: A map of Puget Sound Energy (PSE) power outages as of 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 ...

Steve Coogan

‘Massive devastation:’ More than 260,000 still without power after earlier WA storm

Crews with multiple utilities are dealing with hundreds of thousands of power outages Tuesday after a storm hit Washington.

3 hours ago

Photo: Fire crews have put out multiple fires on the Eastside, citing improper generator use....

Julia Dallas

Eastside Fire warns of proper generator use as fires destory homes, killing one

While crews continue to put out fires Thursday, officials are warning people to not bring generators inside.

4 hours ago

Photo: A Pierce County man was sentenced last week to seven years in prison for drug trafficking an...

Bill Kaczaraba

Couple who led drug trafficking group connected to Aryan prison gang plead guilty

Two leaders of a drug trafficking organization pleaded guilty to multiple charges in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

4 hours ago

Sears...

Bill Kaczaraba

Sears closes its last store in Washington

Sears, a long-time provider of clothing, tools, and jewelry, is closing its last store in Washington. The store is in Tukwila.

6 hours ago

Photo: A stolen car was driven into an elementary school in Graham, Pierce County, Thursday, Novemb...

Julia Dallas

Stolen car slams into Pierce County elementary school, young suspects on the loose

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department reported a stolen car was driven into the Graham school Thursday around 5 a.m.

7 hours ago

‘It’s not worth your life’: Eastside officials urge drivers to avoid downed power lines