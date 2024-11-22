Man, teenage girl shot after bullets flew into Tacoma home from shooting outside

Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting broke out in Tacoma Thursday night.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday night, near the intersection of East 34th Street and East L Street.

More local news: Driver crashes car onto roof of Fauntleroy home

A family called the police after the shooting occurred outside near their home. Shots were heard before bullets sailed through the home, striking a man and a teenage girl, who were inside at the time, in the process. The conditions of both victims are unknown, as of this reporting, as is the extent of their injuries.

TPD Detective William Muse could not confirm that the shooting was a drive-by incident at the time of this reporting, according to KIRO 7.

Right now, no suspect in this shooting has been placed into custody, and there is no suspect description. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.