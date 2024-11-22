Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Man, teenage girl shot after bullets flew into Tacoma home from shooting outside

Nov 22, 2024, 6:54 AM

tacoma shooting...

Tacoma Police Department insignia on a police vehicle. (Photo courtesy of the Tacoma Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Tacoma Police Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting broke out in Tacoma Thursday night.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday night, near the intersection of East 34th Street and East L Street.

More local news: Driver crashes car onto roof of Fauntleroy home

A family called the police after the shooting occurred outside near their home. Shots were heard before bullets sailed through the home, striking a man and a teenage girl, who were inside at the time, in the process. The conditions of both victims are unknown, as of this reporting, as is the extent of their injuries.

TPD Detective William Muse could not confirm that the shooting was a drive-by incident at the time of this reporting, according to KIRO 7.

Right now, no suspect in this shooting has been placed into custody, and there is no suspect description. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

Jail hands prison...

Bill Kaczaraba

Couple involved with Aryan prison gang will be sentenced for drug trafficking in Tacoma

Two leaders of a drug trafficking organization pleaded guilty to multiple charges in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

31 minutes ago

tacoma shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Man, teenage girl shot after bullets flew into Tacoma home from shooting outside

Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting broke out in Tacoma Thursday night, Tacoma Police confirmed.

2 hours ago

Photo: A stolen car was driven into an elementary school in Graham, Pierce County, Thursday, Novemb...

Julia Dallas

Stolen car slams into Pierce County elementary school, young suspects on the loose

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department reported a stolen car was driven into the Graham school Thursday around 5 a.m.

20 hours ago

Diver rescued a 17-year-old girl from a car that plunged into Lake Washington at the Atlantic City ...

Tom Brock and James Lynch

Teen dies after car plunges into Lake Washington; sister faces vehicular homicide charge

A 17-year-old has died after a car she and her sister were in plunged into Lake Washington. Her 20-year-old sister is facing charges.

2 days ago

Image: Bryan Kohberger, accused of murder, arrives for a hearing in the courtroom in Latah County D...

Steve Coogan

Kohberger can face death penalty if convicted of the murders of 4 Idaho students, judge rules

A judge in Idaho has ruled Bryan Kohberger can face execution if he's convicted of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022.

2 days ago

seattle teen shooting...

Frank Sumrall

14-year-old Seattle teen arrested for firing shots at police officers during pursuit

Seattle patrol officers arrested a 14-year-old teen for a drive-by shooting and for firing shots at police during a pursuit.

2 days ago

Man, teenage girl shot after bullets flew into Tacoma home from shooting outside