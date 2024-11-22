Holiday Magic 2024

Close
Nov 22, 2024, 10:23 AM | Updated: 10:57 am

...

Join KIRO Newsradio, Seattle Sports, and Treehouse for the 36th year of Holiday Magic, and help provide holiday gifts for more than 6,500 children in Foster Care statewide.

On Wednesday, December 11th KIRO Newsradio will have 13 hours of stories, guests and reasons to give to Treehouse this holiday season. So tune in December 11th and in the days to come with more information!

What your support means:  While we all share the joy of the holidays with loved ones, many kids in foster care are facing the season without their parents, brothers, and sisters. The Treehouse Holiday Magic program helps make the holidays brighter for children and youth in foster care and helps provide support for additional Treehouse programs and services provided throughout the year.

To donate and view our auction packages, click here.


