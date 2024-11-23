Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a new Office of Police Accountability (OPA) director hours after current OPA Director Gino Betts declared his intention to resign in December.

Harrell named OPA Deputy Director Bonnie Glenn as the interim OPA director, a news release from the mayor’s office Friday states. Glenn has more than 25 years of legal and judicial experience, the statement adds.

“I’ve known Bonnie for decades, which means I’ve seen firsthand her advocacy for accountability and for improved outcomes for our communities, as well as her commitment to procedural justice,” Harrell said. “As we seek to restore and further strengthen our Seattle Police Department, I am confident that Bonnie will bring a thoughtful approach to addressing misconduct focused on continuous growth, system improvement, and appropriate accountability for inappropriate actions.”

Glenn served for more than seven years as an administrative law judge within the Washington State Office of Administrative Hearings and was the deputy chief of staff at the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO).

“It is my honor to serve as the Interim Director of Seattle’s Office of Police Accountability,” Glenn said. “I look forward to serving the people of Seattle in this important role, with the highest integrity, respect and fairness to all.”

Gino Betts accused of delaying important SPD investigations

Harrell’s quick naming of Glenn to the position adds fuel to previous rumors that Betts was on the way out.

Meanwhile, Betts is facing controversy for delaying investigations involving Seattle police officers.

Rantz: Seattle city official Gino Betts hit with ‘whistleblower’ complaints as rumors swirl he’s on his way out

According to Jason Rantz, host of “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH, rumors were swirling last month Betts was being managed out of the position. Betts faced several OPA staff whistleblower complaints.

“At least seven different civilian OPA employees in the small department have filed HR complaints against Director Betts for workplace misconduct,” the email complaint, obtained by Jason Rantz, stated. “Betts manages with fear and intimidation and has created a toxic work environment. OPA employees respect the chain of command and have been trying to fix this internally for over a year and a half. Betts knows what he is doing is wrong because he only lashes out at non-union employees who he knows cannot fight back for fear of being fired.”

Betts’ ties to former SPD Officer Dan Auderer’s case

Betts was a major factor in the firing of former Seattle Police Department (SPD) Dan Auderer who was accused of mocking the 2023 death of a woman hit by a different SPD officer in the midst of a pursuit. Rantz reported Betts found Auderer guilty of violating SPD policy before an investigation into his actions was complete.

Rantz: Director admitted no evidence of bias policing, found Seattle cop Dan Auderer guilty anyway

Documents Rantz obtained revealed Betts secured a contract with a public relations firm for media training on the Auderer case. The same day, emails show Betts, Glenn and then-spokesperson Jessica Schreindl were drafting talking points and preparing for press questions about Betts’ findings against Auderer — over a week before Auderer’s final interview with OPA investigators.

Rantz Exclusive: Terminated Seattle officer Dan Auderer says he is victim of leaks, anti-union animus

In Friday’s news release, Harrell did not address any allegations.

“I want to offer my sincere gratitude to Director Gino Betts for leading the Office of Police Accountability over the last two and a half years,” Harrell said. “Since his appointment and unanimous confirmation by the City Council, Gino has provided an essential service to our city and its communities through thoughtful oversight of the Seattle Police Department. As we’ve sought to build trust in the department and the city’s robust accountability system, Gino has focused on delivering rigorous independent investigations and improving understanding of the accountability system with the community. I wish him the best as he enters this next stage in his career.”

Betts echoed the mayor’s statement, saying he was “exceedingly proud of our contribution toward improving the Seattle Police Department and appreciative of the overwhelming support we received from community members and law enforcement throughout my tenure. I sincerely wish Interim Director Glenn great success leading this essential office.”

Contributing: Jason Rantz, KTTH

