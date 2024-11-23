Close
Suspect sought after man is shot several times in South Park

Nov 23, 2024, 2:32 PM

Police investigate a shooting in Seattle's South Park neighborhood that put a 21-year-old man in the hospital. (Photo: Seattle Police Department)

BY TOM BROCK


Police are asking for help finding one or more suspects in a shooting in the South Park neighborhood Friday night.

Officers responded just after 8:00 to a report of a man shot on S. Henderson St. near 14th Ave. S., a couple of blocks north of the Des Moines Memorial Dr. interchange on Highway 99.

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They say he had been shot in the torso, arm, neck and face.

EMT-trained officers gave him first aid until medics from the Seattle Fire Department arrived and continued working on the wounded man.

An ambulance rushed him to Harborview Medical Center, where doctors performed emergency surgery.

He is reportedly in serious condition.

Police say at least one suspect took off from the scene of the shooting before police units arrived.

Officers searched the area, but did not find anyone they consider a suspect.

Police secured the area with crime scene tape as detectives arrived to process the scene.

So far, police have made no arrests.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, and the circumstances are under investigation.

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit are working to try to figure out who fired the shots.

The police department is asking anyone with any information, to call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000

