THE RESET WITH GEE SCOTT

LIVE REACTIONS: Seattle reclaims first place in NFC West after gritty 16-6 win over Arizona

Nov 24, 2024, 4:27 PM | Updated: 4:30 pm

Coby Bryant #8 of the Seattle Seahawks intercepts the ball from Michael Wilson #14 of the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at Lumen Field on November 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Steph Chambers, Getty Images)

BY MYNORTHWEST STAFF


The Reset is live recapping the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals — a gritty 16-6 home victory fought in the rain.

YouTube video

Tune in as host Gee Scott and producer Frank Sumrall break down the divisional matchup alongside the rest of a wild Week 12 in the NFL.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to catch all our upcoming episodes, shorts, livestreams and more!

The Reset with Gee Scott

LIVE REACTIONS: Seattle reclaims first place in NFC West after gritty 16-6 win over Arizona