Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

DNA evidence links Arlington man to murder of California woman

Nov 25, 2024, 12:20 PM

Police lights...

Police lights. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said a 56-year-old Arlington man has been arrested after DNA evidence connected him with the August death of a California woman.

According to a Facebook post on Friday, November 22, Major Crime Unit (MCU) detectives arrested the suspect for the murder of Katie McQueen, 37, of Mariposa, California.

MyNorthwest News: Four Washington State Patrol cars struck by suspected impaired drivers in King County

Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious death on August 20, 2024, in the 11800 block of 84th Street Northeast in Lake Stevens. McQueen was found dead at the scene. Police found McQueen with stab wounds to her neck.

After a months-long investigation, the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab obtained a positive DNA match from a sample recovered from McQueen’s body, linking it to the 56-year-old Arlington man, who was not known to the victim.

Detectives learned that an argument between McQueen and the suspect led to her being fatally stabbed.

According to Find Law, law enforcement agencies use DNA evidence to narrow criminal suspects down to a few possibilities. DNA technology is highly accurate as long as the chain of custody is not broken. This means DNA is valid if it’s handled and analyzed correctly.

Over the weekend: One dead, two injured after police chase turned fatal on SR 7 in Spanaway

DNA samples and testing involve comparing biological material against other specimens. This creates a profile to identify a unique individual in a criminal case. DNA evidence is one of the best examples of how technology has altered the criminal justice system.

The information developed during the investigation and the interview of the man led to probable cause to arrest the suspect for second-degree murder.

This remains an active investigation.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

Crime Blotter

Police lights...

Bill Kaczaraba

DNA evidence links Arlington man to murder of California woman

Police said a 56-year-old Arlington man has been arrested after DNA evidence linked him to the death of a California woman.

3 hours ago

Police investigate a shooting in Seattle's South Park neighborhood that put a 21-year-old man in th...

Tom Brock

Suspect sought after man is shot several times in South Park

A shooting in the South Park neighborhood Friday night left one man wounded.

2 days ago

Jail hands prison...

Bill Kaczaraba

Couple involved with Aryan prison gang will be sentenced for drug trafficking in Tacoma

Two leaders of a drug trafficking organization pleaded guilty to multiple charges in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

3 days ago

tacoma shooting...

James Lynch

‘Incredibly disturbing’: Man, teenage girl shot after bullets flew into Tacoma home

Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting broke out in Tacoma Thursday night, Tacoma Police confirmed.

3 days ago

Photo: A stolen car was driven into an elementary school in Graham, Pierce County, Thursday, Novemb...

Julia Dallas

Stolen car slams into Pierce County elementary school, young suspects on the loose

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department reported a stolen car was driven into the Graham school Thursday around 5 a.m.

4 days ago

Diver rescued a 17-year-old girl from a car that plunged into Lake Washington at the Atlantic City ...

Tom Brock and James Lynch

Teen dies after car plunges into Lake Washington; sister faces vehicular homicide charge

A 17-year-old has died after a car she and her sister were in plunged into Lake Washington. Her 20-year-old sister is facing charges.

5 days ago

DNA evidence links Arlington man to murder of California woman