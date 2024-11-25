The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said a 56-year-old Arlington man has been arrested after DNA evidence connected him with the August death of a California woman.

According to a Facebook post on Friday, November 22, Major Crime Unit (MCU) detectives arrested the suspect for the murder of Katie McQueen, 37, of Mariposa, California.

Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious death on August 20, 2024, in the 11800 block of 84th Street Northeast in Lake Stevens. McQueen was found dead at the scene. Police found McQueen with stab wounds to her neck.

After a months-long investigation, the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab obtained a positive DNA match from a sample recovered from McQueen’s body, linking it to the 56-year-old Arlington man, who was not known to the victim.

Detectives learned that an argument between McQueen and the suspect led to her being fatally stabbed.

The information developed during the investigation and the interview of the man led to probable cause to arrest the suspect for second-degree murder.

This remains an active investigation.

