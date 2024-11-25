Susan Lane-Fournier, a 61-year-old resident of Brightwood, was reported missing after failing to show up for work, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office believe she was last seen hiking with her two large Malinois-mix dogs along the Green Canyon Way Trail area, south of Welches, as of this reporting.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies were first alerted to her disappearance when her employer reported her absence on Nov. 22. They searched Lane-Fournier’s home before discovering her white 1992 Ford F-250 was parked along East Salmon River Road near the trailhead, according to KIRO 7.

Once her car was discovered, search efforts by Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue deputies, assisted by Clackamas Search and Rescue volunteers, were quickly mobilized. Search efforts continued through the weekend as temperatures continue to drop throughout the region.

“Search efforts continued into today (Nov. 24), with additional volunteer resources from Portland Mountain Rescue (PMR), Mountain Wave Emergency Communications and Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue (PNWSAR),” the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office stated on social media. “The search has involved two trailing K9 teams and over two dozen ground searchers.”

Temperatures dipped into the 30s in the region overnight, causing urgency in the county-wide search. Light rain was also reported in the area, according to KIRO 7.

Lane-Fournier, who also goes by the nickname “Phoenix” — is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds. She has reddish-brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Lane-Fournier, her dogs or has information that could help locate her is urged to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at (503) 655-8211.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

