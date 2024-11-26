Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Bellevue family escapes unharmed as tree splits home during storm

Nov 26, 2024, 12:57 PM

Storm damage...

A Bellevue family survives tree splitting their home in half. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY JASS SCHLOSS, KIRO 7 NEWS


MyNorthwest.com

BELLEVUE, Wash. — “It’s a miracle that we didn’t get hit.”

Olga Romanivko says that a miracle happened during last week’s big storm.

Romanivko and her three children, ages 8, 11 and 13, were inside their rented house in Bellevue when winds started to pick up.

“Branches start hitting the windows. I told the kids let’s get everything together flashlights, candles,” said Romanivko.

MyNorthwest News: Newly uncovered evidence could lead to hijacker D.B. Cooper’s identity

Then moments later, a falling tree took out powerlines as it came down on top of their home, splitting it open.

“I’m not sure how we survived because it hit right above us,” she said.

Romanivko says she climbed out of the debris, frantically looking for her kids.

“Tanya was screaming so I told her don’t panic, we need to get out of the house. I couldn’t find my son, so I’m like, ‘Where are you, where are you?’ – no answer. I thought he was killed. He had to go out through the window barefoot, get some help – so neighbors came right away to get us out of the house,” said Romanivko.

The single mother and nurse also feel they had protection from a prompting just before the tree fell.

“Right before that happened, I had this feeling – it’s kind of getting unsafe, so let’s pray. We got together, we prayed and I believe God protected us because the tree was huge and it fell right on the line where me, my daughter and my son was. Thank God we’re alive,” she said.

They got away with scratches and the clothes they were wearing, but not much more.

They can’t go back into the house since the tree is still there.

The family is now staying with a neighbor as they look for a new place to live.

Friends set up a GoFundMe to help the family recover.

 

MyNorthwest News

Photo: A Seattle Police Department patch is seen on an officer....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: City of Seattle hit with another tort claim, this one from an SPD lieutenant

The tort claim comes from Seattle Police Department (SPD) Lt. John O'Neil for suffering "discrimination, harassment, and retaliation ..."

3 hours ago

A family makes their selection from the 'Light the World Giving Machine.' (Photo: Charlie Harger)...

Charlie Harger

Unique vending machines offer holiday giving opportunities

The Light the World Giving Machines are back in Western Washington, offering a unique way for people to give back this holiday season.

4 hours ago

Storm damage...

Jass Schloss, KIRO 7 News

Bellevue family escapes unharmed as tree splits home during storm

A Bellevue family survived a tree falling on their house during last week's storm and splitting it in half.

4 hours ago

amazon...

Bill Kaczaraba

Amazon workers concerned over leadership and environmental impact

Amazon corporate employees expressed significant concerns regarding the company's leadership and its environmental practices.

7 hours ago

King County Executive Dow Constantine surveys storm damage. (Photo: King County)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Post-storm services added as King County Executive praises workers

Even though some people are still without power, King County has already added services to help with the storm cleanup.

8 hours ago

rainbow trout...

Frank Sumrall

65,000 rainbow trout added to 24 WA lakes ahead of Black Friday fishing

Right as Thanksgiving arrives, WDFW is dropping thousands of rainbow trout into area lakes in time for Black Friday fishing.

9 hours ago

Bellevue family escapes unharmed as tree splits home during storm