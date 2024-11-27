Close
Driver of rolled-over semi-truck Monday had a blood alcohol content of nearly 0.4

Nov 27, 2024, 6:28 AM

rolled-over semi-truck...

The aftermath of the semi-truck rolling over Monday afternoon in Tacoma on the ramp from State Route 16 (SR 16) to Sprague. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

(Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The driver of the semi-truck that rolled over Monday afternoon in Tacoma on the ramp from State Route 16 (SR 16) to Sprague is being charged with driving under the influence, among other charges.

More local news: Federal Way man appears in court in case of found pregnant woman from Auburn

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13, the driver, Allan Cline, had a reported blood alcohol content of 0.398 — nearly five times the legal limit. Cline, 45, admitted to having just one beer before the crash.

Cline allegedly appeared “unbalanced,” according to responding Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers, and had eyes that “appeared bloodshot and watery.” The troopers asked Cline questions, but his responses were slow and slurred, according to probable cause documents obtained by FOX 13.

In addition to the driving under the influence charge, Cline was charged with two counts of vehicular assault. Two people were seriously injured in the rollover. One victim fractured their neck and skull, while the second victim suffered from fractured ribs. Both drivers are currently recovering at the hospital.

Having a blood alcohol level that high is considered potentially fatal. The truck was also carrying argon gas, but the rollover never caused any danger to the public.

More on WA roads: Massive project will disrupt traffic for 3 years as crews work to repair I-5

Cline’s bail has been set at $50,000.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

